Meet J/O/E, a pillar of Fort Worth’s hip-hop scene

Each Thursday, the Fort Worth Report’s Weekend Worthy newsletter sends out a curated list of events happening around Tarrant County. Once a month, local artists will have the opportunity to introduce themselves in their own words. This month, we passed the mic to J/O/E. The hip-hop artist recently released a new album called “Craft Can Classics (Deluxe),” which was recorded at Crooked2th Studios in north Fort Worth.

Responses have been edited slightly for length and clarity. Know an artist who should be featured? Fill out this form to be considered.

How would you describe your art?

My art is a reflection of everything I experience. Production-wise, I try to stick to early 2000s hip-hop, which was a golden era for the genre and something I want to help preserve for future generations to discover.

How long have you lived in Tarrant County?

My mother is from Louisiana and my father from Mississippi. Both my parents were in the military, so I was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. We moved to Fort Worth when I was in kindergarten, and I’ve been here ever since.

Who is your favorite local artist?

Dontrius Williams aka Donny. A locally known photographer. He captures his art in real time with actual film, and the images are able to convey so much power in every still. I love to see him continue to push himself.

What is your favorite local art space?

My favorite art space is Tulips FTW. It has the best sound when it comes to performances and they host many other artful events.

What’s one local arts event that you never miss?

I never miss ArtsGoggle. It is amazing. Everything to do with art — in any shape or form — is out there. I highly recommend it, just prepare for a lot of walking.

What’s one thing you wish that more people knew about the local arts scene?

Art is literally everywhere. Take some time to go check out the galleries, murals and even graffiti. Events are always happening, and I highly encourage you to go out and smell the flowers that have bloomed in this lovely city.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

