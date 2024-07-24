Nonprofits to vacate Fort Worth Community Arts Center with building’s future uncertain

After prolonged uncertainty about the future of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, located at 1300 Gendy St. in the Cultural District, one development is certain.

Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit that supports the arts and artists in the city, will no longer manage the city-owned building after 22 years. The organization plans to suspend its programming by Aug. 1, and the building’s galleries will close their doors to the public by Jan. 1, 2025.

All events scheduled for after Jan. 1 will be canceled, according to a press release. Arts Fort Worth plans to relocate by next July, while other tenants will be expected to leave by April.

The decision comes about two months after the city of Fort Worth rejected both proposals from two development firms that had been named finalists to reimagine the site.

“While changes like this can feel surprising and concerning, Arts Fort Worth isn’t turning its back on the local arts community,” Wesley Gentle, executive director and president of Arts Fort Worth, said in a statement. “We will focus on leading the growth of our arts ecosystem into an even more accessible, sustainable and vibrant future.”

Arts Fort Worth, which served as the anchor tenant of the building and managed the facility for several other nonprofits, described the costs of maintaining and repairing the 77,000 square feet of floor space as being “unsustainable.”

According to the nonprofit’s lease with the city, Arts Fort Worth, and not its landlord, was responsible for all costs associated with maintaining the space, which was originally built in 1954. New additions were constructed in 1966 and 1976.

A 2022 inspection report conducted by Bennett Partners identified $26 million of necessary repairs — a cost that is now closer to $30 million because of inflation.

Marcheta Fornoff / Fort Worth Report Audience members listen at an Oct. 11, 2023, meeting to developers present their plans for the future of 1300 Gendy St., the site of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. City officials later rejected both bids from developers named as finalists.

In a statement to the Fort Worth Report, Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa acknowledged the changes and said that the city’s library department would take over the contract from Arts Fort Worth. That contract includes the city’s public arts program, community grants program and management of the arts center and the Rose Marine Theater in Northside, Costa added.

“This change in contract management should not directly affect use of the Community Arts Center,” Costa said.

Arts Fort Worth anticipates moving its administrative offices and program storage out of the building by July 1, 2025. At that time, the city of Fort Worth will resume responsibility for the building, according to materials shared by the nonprofit organization.

One prominent tenant has already announced plans to leave the community arts center. Earlier this month, KWC Performing Arts announced that it would cease operations and host its final performance Aug. 4.

In a video statement, Gentle encouraged residents to share their perspectives at the next Fort Worth Art Commission meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1300 Gendy St. Future commission meetings will be at another location to be announced.

Arts Fort Worth anticipates many questions about the changes to come, Gentle said. While the organization may not be able to answer every question immediately, staff welcomes community input, he said.

“I hope that each of you can join us in the next phase as we redirect the energy and dedication that we gave the arts center into expanding opportunities so that every individual in our city can see themselves through the arts,” Gentle said.

What’s the timeline for the end of Arts Fort Worth’s management? Aug. 1, 2024: Arts Fort Worth suspends programming, including its Original Works Series, exhibitions selected through the SoCur: Solo & Curatorial Exhibition Proposals Call, the 2024 Biennial exhibition, Art Aid workshop and artist talks. Other tenants who are under contract to rent facilities at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., can continue to present their programming through Dec. 31. Aug. 19, 2024: For the last time, the city’s art commission will hold a meeting at the Community Arts Center. All future commission meetings will be held at another location to be announced. Sept. 7, 2024: The Community Arts Center will participate in Fall Gallery Night hosted by the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association. Other client programs will take place as scheduled, including the Fort Worth Fringe Fest. Jan. 1, 2025: Galleries in the Community Arts Center will close to the public, and all events after Jan. 1 will be canceled. Remaining artist studios and nonprofit offices will remain open and accessible to tenants. There are currently nine tenants in the building. April 1, 2025: Sub-tenants of the Community Arts Center must relocate by the beginning of April. July 1, 2025: Arts Fort Worth administrative offices and program storage will relocate by the beginning of July. The city of Fort Worth will resume responsibility for the Community Arts Center.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.