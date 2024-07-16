‘Who is she?’: Fort Worth gallery to open show celebrating Black women artists

A new gallery on Fort Worth’s east side is about to debut its second exhibition, but unlike its peers, TUBMAN Gallery’s goal is not to sell art.

The 600-square-foot space is a nonprofit opened by friends Matthew Nelson and Dante Williams as a vehicle to showcase what they describe as Black and brown artists without the financial pressures of traditional, commercial galleries.

“We’re not trying to get rich off of it, and we have no expectation to,” Nelson said. “We want the community to have these types of spaces where they can go, a third space where they can be without … having to make economic considerations.”

The small space helps keep costs low and is an appropriate size to facilitate casual browsing for the majority of the gallery’s hours. Williams also owns Blank Space, an event venue next door, where gallery guests can overflow during bigger gatherings such as show openings.

TUBMAN also partners with Community Frontline, a nonprofit Williams co-founded that lists community development and beautification among its priorities.

If you go What: Opening reception for “Who is she?” a group exhibition of art by Black women artists

When: 7-10 p.m. July 19

Where: TUBMAN Gallery, 6613 E. Lancaster Ave.

Admission: Free

Growing up on the east side, both Williams and Nelson wanted to create exhibitions that residents could see themselves in.

The “Who is she?” exhibition highlights the works of four women. The show features textile, wood, oil painting and photography works from Karen Fleming, Alice Stevenson, Tiffany Williams and Coyia Malone. There will be an opening reception July 19.

TUBMAN’s business model allows the gallery to book shows without the pressure of making a commission off of the sale of featured work, Nelson said.

“We’ve all walked in doors before that we weren’t welcome in at one point or another, whether it be an art gallery and museum, a business where you appear to not be able to afford it,” Nelson said.

There is no pressure to make a purchase either, Nelson said, which makes the environment more welcoming to visitors, too.

Interested patrons contact artists directly to make transactions. Rather than having the gallery take a percentage of the commission, which can be about 50% of the sale price, artists keep 100% of whatever they sell.

“Our primary hope is to give visitors the feeling of freedom,” Nelson said of the gallery, which is named for the famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman. “We want to give the audience the best experience that they can have on a consistent basis. I think a lot of that is giving them fresh voices, and people who they haven’t seen.”

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.