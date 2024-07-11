Arlington ready to field crowds, parking as MLB All-Star Week begins

Arlington is preparing for an influx of visitors to descend upon the city for the 94th MLB All-Star Week.

The city and MLB expect a similar turnout July 12-16 to the World Series, when around 43,000 people attended the games at Globe Life Field. Officials from the city of Arlington and the Texas Rangers discussed parking, safety and traffic control measures during a July 2 news conference at the stadium.

“Our mission is for everyone to have a fantastic time in the entertainment district as well as leave safely,” Deputy Police Chief Leo Daniels said.

This is the first time since 1995 that Arlington is hosting All-Star Week.

Camilo Diaz / Arlington Report Left to right: Leo Daniels, Keith Brooks, Mike Healy and Rob Matwick sit on stage during a panel discussion over parking, traffic and other details for MLB All-Star events on July 2, 2024, at Globe Life Field.

Event times, locations, parking lot availability and road closures will vary day by day, Daniels said.

Expect frequent road closures during All-Star Week, Daniels said.

Camilo Diaz / Arlington Report A parking map of the entertainment district for the MLB All-Star events.

“We understand that traffic is going to be an issue and a concern so we encourage everyone to come early,” Daniels said.

Arlington Police plan to update road closures and traffic information through Waze, a navigation app, Daniels said.

Ridesharing apps, like Uber and Lyft, plan to place a geofence that will only allow passengers to be picked up within a designated area along the Chapman Cutoff, Daniels said. The cutoff is located just east of Globe Life Field near the C parking lot.

Parking lot prices and availability will change during the week. Around 18,000 spaces are available for the week’s events, said Mike Healy, an executive with the Texas Rangers.

Camilo Diaz / Arlington Report Mike Healy, Executive, Vice President of Venue Operations & Guest Experience for the Texas Rangers, speaks during a panel discussion over parking, traffic and other details for MLB All-Star events on July 2, 2024, at Globe Life Field.

“We try to keep all of our parking consistent with what we’ve done during the postseason last year, the regular season and concerts at Globe Life Field,” Healy said. “That consistency helps with traffic flow and fans coming in.”

Parking lot prices range from $30 to $60, depending on the proximity to the venue, Healy said.

MLB All-Star Week event times, parking Information on event times, event locations, lot availability and lot openings is listed below with information released by the city of Arlington. Tickets for the week’s events and parking can be purchased here. July 12: HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field

Gates open at 4 p.m. Lots B, C, D, E, L, M, N, Q, R, V and W open at 2 p.m.

July 13: All-Star Futures Game and Skills Competition/All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field

Gates open at 1 p.m. Lots B, C, D, E, L, M, N, Q, V and W open at 11 a.m.

July 15: Gatorade All-Star Workout Day/Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field

Gates open at 4 p.m. Lots B, C, D, E, L, M, N, Q, V and W open at 2 p.m.

July 16: MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field

Gates open at 4 p.m. Lots B, C, D, E, L, M, N, Q, V and W open at 2 p.m.

July 13-16: Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium, Esports Arlington Stadium and Expo

Village hours: July 13-14 10 a.m.-8 p.m., July 15-16 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lots F, G and H open at 8 a.m.



Georgie London is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at georgie.london@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.