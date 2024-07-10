Four Day Weekend finds new home in Fort Worth’s Near Southside

Four Day Weekend fans in Fort Worth won’t have to travel far from downtown to catch the improv comedy group’s raucous shows.

The group is moving less than 2 miles away and setting up residency at Stage West Theatre, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood. Performers will take the stage in the new space Aug. 3, just days after Four Day Weekend’s lease in Sundance Square expires.

“We are thrilled to keep the Southwest’s longest-running show in Fort Worth by establishing a residency at Stage West Theatre,” David Wilk, a founding member of Four Day Weekend, said in a press release. “This is a great collaboration between two well-known brands in the Fort Worth community and ensures our performances continue uninterrupted for our fans. Exit Stage West!”

The group began its public search for a new home in May after learning from Sundance Square Management that Four Day Weekend would not have the opportunity to renew its lease at 312 Houston St.

Wilk said he was not told why the lease would not be renewed. Sundance Square did not immediately respond to a request for comment on July 10 when the new location was announced.

The former Caravan of Dreams theater became Four Day Weekend’s home one year after the group’s inception and has continued to serve as their home base for nearly three decades.

Dana Schultes, executive producer of Stage West, called the decision to extend a hand to the improv group a “no-brainer.”

“When we learned Four Day Weekend was losing its downtown space, the only response was ‘come over here,’” Schultes said in a statement. “Simply put: a thriving arts scene makes Fort Worth better. Plus, we have multiple performance spaces! Finally, the Near Southside Arts district is a perfect landing spot.”In May, when the news broke about Four Day Weekend’s search, Wilk promised the group would prioritize keeping its home base in Fort Worth.

With this move, he fulfills that promise.

“It feels a lot like Christmas and getting a shiny new toy,” Wilk said. “We can hardly wait to move into the theater to make people laugh, while making new friends and seeing old acquaintances.”

