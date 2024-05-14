© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A closer look at the pink, sparkly 1984 Dallas Lowrider La Mera Mera

KERA | By Stephanie Salas-Vega
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:31 PM CDT
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum until September.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum until September.

It’s not a hobby. It’s a lifestyle – a family legacy.

Mercedes Mata is one of the youngest lowriders in Dallas, and now the youngest one to be showcased at the first lowrider exhibition in the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Her rose gold, glittery 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo La Mera Mera stole the hearts of many after she debuted on the streets of Dallas. Footage of the car went viral online and Mata began allowing people to book the car for events and photoshoots.

For Mata, La Mera Mera isn’t just a car, it’s a symbol of family and unity.

The customized La Mera Mera, with updated set-ups and freshly dipped chrome, now sits at the Bullock museum until September.

Before sending La Mera Mera to the Bullock Texas State History Museum, Dallas Lowrider Mercedes Mata made some upgrades to the car. She redid the hydraulic setup, redipped the chrome suspensions, replaced the motor, updated the pink trunk and more.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
Before sending La Mera Mera to the Bullock Texas State History Museum, Dallas Lowrider Mercedes Mata made some upgrades to the car. She redid the hydraulic setup, redipped the chrome suspensions, replaced the motor, updated the pink trunk and more.
A look inside La Mera Mera.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
A look inside La Mera Mera.
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin until September.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin until September.
Dallas Lowriders member Mercedes Mata will have her 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo La Mera Mera showcased at the "Carros y Cultura" exhibition at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this summer.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
Dallas Lowriders member Mercedes Mata will have her 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo La Mera Mera showcased at the "Carros y Cultura" exhibition at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this summer.
A rearview of La Mera Mera
Mercedes Mata
A rearview of La Mera Mera.
Mercedes Mata
The trunk of La Mera Mera.
A candy-pink mural of Mata was painted on the hood of the car. Mata, wearing the popular upside-down Dallas cap, is surrounded by Dallas sights. Some of the images include the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff, the Jefferson Boulevard street sign, the Dallas neon Pegasus icon and the downtown skyline.
Bullock Texas State History Muse
A candy-pink mural of Mata was painted on the hood of the car. Mata, wearing the popular upside-down Dallas cap, is surrounded by Dallas sights. Some of the images include the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff, the Jefferson Boulevard street sign, the Dallas neon Pegasus icon and the downtown skyline.
Mercedes Mata
A closer look at the candy pink mural of Mercedes Mata on the hood of La Mera Mera.
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin until September.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
La Mera Mera will be showcased at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin until September.
The side view mirrors on La Mera Mera were engraved by hand and dipped in rose gold chrome.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
The side view mirrors on La Mera Mera were engraved by hand and dipped in rose gold chrome.
New upgrades to La Mera Mera includes a mural of Dallas Lowrider Mercedes Mata surrounded by Dallas sights.
Bullock Texas State History Museum
New upgrades to La Mera Mera includes a mural of Dallas Lowrider Mercedes Mata surrounded by Dallas sights.
A closer look at La Mera Mera
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA NewslowridersmuseumOak Cliff
Stephanie Salas-Vega
See stories by Stephanie Salas-Vega
Related Content