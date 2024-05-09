Beyond Brunch: 14 unique Mother's Day events around North Texas that mom will love

Heads up, everyone! In case you forgot to set a reminder, Mother's Day is this Sunday. Are you ready to help Mom celebrate her special day?

We all know moms love brunch, but how about putting the Eggs Benedict and Quiche Lorraine aside this year and treating her to a special outing instead?

The Go See DFW calendar is a great resource for choosing the perfect Mother's Day outing, and to help you out even more, we've pulled together a list of some noteworthy weekend picks the whole family will love.

TOURS

GUIDED TOUR OF THE LAURA BUSH NATIVE TEXAS PARK

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center - 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: May 11, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Head to the George W. Bush Presidential Center Saturday morning for a docent-guided tour of its 15-acre park. Besides the seasonal wildflowers, you can also explore native Texas environments like the Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest in the 40-minute tour. The popular tours are free but require reservations on the museum's website.

FAIRMONT TOUR OF HISTORIC HOMES

Where: Fairmont-Southside Historic District – Fort Worth

When: May 11 & 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20

Celebrate Mother's Day weekend at the 42nd tour of historic homes in the beautiful Fairmount National Historic District on Fort Worth’s popular southside. This year’s tour features 5 houses and two businesses. Enjoy an outdoor fair at Fairmount Park on May 11 complete with local artists and food trucks.

SWISS AVENUE MOTHER’S DAY HOME TOUR

Where: Swiss Avenue Historic District, Dallas

When: May 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & May 12, Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the event

The East Dallas neighborhood celebrates its 100th birthday, which makes this year’s home tour on Mother’s Day weekend all the more special. In addition to the five homes on the tour, there will also be refreshments, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, an art fair and a complimentary mini-coach staffed by neighborhood tour guides who will share all sorts of interesting facts and stories about The District.

THEATER

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Where: Theatre Arlington – 305 W. Main St., Arlington

When: Through May 19

Cost: $30-$32

The comedy-drama follows the lives of a group of Southern women who gather in a beauty shop in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Over the course of three years, the women share their joys and sorrows, reminding us that the bonds of friendship are unbreakable.

BEYOND THE YELLOW WALLPAPER

Where: Bath House Cultural Center - 521 E Lawther Dr., Dallas

When: May 9-May 25

Cost: $15-$25

Echo Theatre's new historical drama delves into the extraordinary life of feminist author and social reformer, Charlotte Perkins Gilman. Known to many for her semi-autobiographical short story, "The Yellow Wallpaper," Charlotte's work explores the realities of womanhood at the turn of the 20th century.

ON GOLDEN POND

Where: Irving Arts Center – 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

When: Through May 18

Cost: $26.50-$33.50

Aging couple Ethel and Norman Thayer spend each summer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond. During the year the story takes place, they are visited by daughter Chelsea with her fiancé Billy Ray and his son Billy Ray Jr. The play explores the often turbulent relationship the young woman shared with her father growing up, and the difficulties faced by a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.

MUSIC

MOTHER’S DAY MOVIE SOUNDTRACKS

Where: Moody Performance Hall – 2520 Flora St., Dallas

When: May 12, 3 p.m.

Cost: $25

Music Director Emeritus Randol Bass joins the Metropolitan Winds for a special concert featuring the iconic music from blockbuster films. The program includes selections from Young Frankenstein, Pink Panther, Schindler's List, Fiddler on the Roof and Superman.

FLAMENCO FEVER PRESENTS TRES ARTES: PINTURA, POESIA Y PASION

Where: Strauss Square – 2389 Flora St., Dallas

When: May 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $29.50

The Oak Cliff dance troupe, Flamenco Fever combines four art forms – live music, dance, visual art and poetry to tell the forbidden love story of Spanish artist Salvador Dali and poet Federico García Lorca.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS: THE IMMERSIVE 3D ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE

Where: Will Rogers Auditorium – 3401 W. Lancaster Blvd., Fort Worth

When: May 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $39-$106

Treat mom to an interactive concert experience from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. See masterpieces from Van Gogh, Monet, Renoir and others come to life with 3D glasses while listening to a mix of classical music from the Impressionist era. Hear works from composers such as Ravel and Debussy, as well as French and contemporary songs.

FESTIVALS

MOTHER’S DAY ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Where: Trophy Club Town Center – 1 Trophy Wood Drive, Trophy Club

When: May 10-12

Cost: Free

The Trophy Club Women's Club celebrates Mother's Day with an art and garden festival this Friday through Sunday. Enjoy the garden greenery among the walkways of Trophy Club's Town Center and works by regional artists, culinary delights, and local entertainment.

SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Where: 2511 FM 66 - Waxahachie

When: Weekends through Memorial Day

Cost: $32 in advance - $38 at the gate

If you're looking for the perfect mix of arts, culture, and fun, look no further than the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Besides the music, artisans and humongous turkey legs, the festival is also famous for their strolling, period entertainers. This weekend at the Faire it’s all about chivalry and romance along with a salute to moms. Couples are invited to join us to renew their wedding vows and up to 3 kids can get in free with a paid adult.

EXHIBITIONS

HAAS BROTHERS: MOONLIGHT

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center – 2001 Flora St., Dallas

When: May 11-Aug. 25

Cost: $0-$10

Instead of bringing her flowers, take mom to the Nasher for a look at its newest whimsical installation by twin brothers Nikolai and Simon Haas called "Moonlight." The large, futuristic works are inspired by nature and reflect the artists’ fusion of art, design, and technology. You can view the large sculptures that resemble strawberry trees, nouveau street lamps and wiggly snakes in the museum, the garden and outside on Flora Street through August.

MOVING PICTURES: KARL STRUSS AND THE RISE OF HOLLYWOOD

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art - 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: May 12-Aug. 25

Cost: Free

If mom likes movies, she won't want to miss this exhibition that opens on Mother's Day at the Amon Carter Museum. The show celebrates the career and influence of photographer and cinematographer Karl Struss, who documented Hollywood’s Golden Age. It features archival materials, films, and more than 100 photographs from the Carter’s extensive Struss Artist Archive.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

MOTHER’S DAY PAINTING WITH PROMPTS

Where: Holder Dane Gallery & Art – 701 S. Main St., Suite 100, Grapevine

When: May 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $120

Get creative with a 3-hour intuitive abstract painting event designed to help you loosen up and express yourself authentically. Participants randomly select a prompt written on a piece of paper, read it aloud, and then everyone responds on canvas in their own unique way. The workshop includes a brief demo of color mixing and mark-making techniques before creating two abstract masterpieces. No experience is necessary and all supplies are included.



