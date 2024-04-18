Choose your adventure: 23 North Texas festivals for film buffs, foodies, music fans and more

Spring in Texas can mean a lot of things: blue bonnets, baby birds, graduations, and let’s not forget -- outdoor festivals. There’s a bountiful bumper crop of them from March until May.

Take a stroll through a Japanese garden, time travel back to court of King Henry VIII, peruse works of local artists or check out the latest indie films. Festivals that celebrate everything from bluebonnets to beer are all happening the next few weeks.

To help you find the perfect festival we’ve compiled a list of spring flings going on right now in the North Texas area.

Here are a few that you’re not going to want to miss.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

FORT WORTH MAIN ST.

Where: Sundance Square – 420 Main St., Fort Worth

When: April 18-21

Cost: $12--$25

This iconic springtime art festival is celebrating its 37th year in Downtown Fort Worth. The 4-day event that spans 18 square blocks throughout downtown Fort Worth features over 200 visual artists, live music on four stages, local cuisine, craft beer, wine tastings, and a kid’s zone.

GRAND PRAIRIE MAIN STREET FEST

Where: 200 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

When: April 26-28

Cost: Free

This 3-day event includes carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, two entertainment stages, food and beer, and live music from a variety of bands ranging from country to Tejano and funk. Don't miss headliners Mark Chesnutt, Michael Salgado and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Where: 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

When: Weekends through May 27

Cost: $32

If you're looking for the perfect mix of arts, culture, and fun, look no further than the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Besides the jousting, Renaissance rides, artisan vendors, 20 plus stages of live entertainment and humongous turkey legs, the festival is also famous for their strolling, period entertainers.

MAYFEST

Where: Trinity Park – 2401 University Dr., Fort Worth

When: May 2-5

Cost: $7-$20

Mayfest, the mother of all springtime festivals, is back at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. The 4-day event features three music stages, four performing arts stages, a children's area, stilt walkers, more than 100 Art and Gift Market vendors and plenty of food and beverages for purchase.



FILM FESTIVALS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

DALLAS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Where: Violet Crown Cinema – 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas

When: April 26-May 2

Cost: $10-$15 for individual films, $100-$500 for all-access passes

Cinephiles won't want to miss the 18th annual Dallas International Film Festival. The 8-day festival features premiere screenings, documentaries, short films, filmmaker panels, and nightly red carpets. There are also events, activations and hubs where filmmakers, film professionals, celebrities and audiences can gather to enjoy and discuss film.

THIN LINE FEST

Where: Venues throughout Denton

When: April 24-28

Cost: Free

The Thin Line Fest is a documentary film festival, music festival, and photography festival all rolled into one multi-media experience. The 5-day festival features events at venues around Denton, including the historic Campus Theater.

54th ANNUAL USA FILM FESTIVAL

Where: Angelika Film Center - 5321 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas

When: through April 26

Cost: 0-$10

Enjoy features, documentaries and short films, most of which are free to attend, at this annual curated showcase. The 5-day event also including salutes to actors Billy Dee Williams and Martin Sheen who will be attendance for screenings of their films Lady Sings the Blues and Badlands.



CULTURE AND HERITAGE FESTIVALS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

SPRING JAPANESE FESTIVAL AT THE FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden – 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: April 20 & 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $6-$12

Celebrate Japanese culture in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Taiko drumming, karate exhibitions, swordsmanship, vendors, calligraphy, food and more.

FESTIVAL OF JOY

Where: Klyde Warren Park – 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas

When: April 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the East Dallas restaurant Kalachandji’s for the annual celebration of South Asian spiritual heritage and culture known as Ratha Yatra or Festival of the Chariots. The event begins with a parade procession leaving at 11:30 am. Participants will pull a large, colorful chariot along Flora Street, accompanied by the singing of ancient Sanskrit mantras and the sounds of traditional musical instruments. After the procession enjoy music, dance performances, cultural exhibits and a multi-course vegetarian feast.

PLANO ASIAFEST

Where: Haggard Park – 901 E. 15th St., Plano

When: May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Come enjoy 20 years of AsiaFest. Enjoy cultural performances, demonstrations, martial arts, vendor booths, Asian food and more!

DALLAS ARBORETUM’S 4TH ANNUAL BLACK HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Where: Dallas Arboretum - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: May 18 & 19

Cost: $15-$22

This two-day celebration showcases Black designers, artists, entertainers and businesses as they display, engage and educate the community on the beauty and inspiration of Black culture. The weekend’s events include chef demonstrations, live entertainment and a curated Black-owned vendor market with more than 40 businesses.

DALLAS AAPI HERITAGE AND DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Where: Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake – 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas

When: May 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Dallas teams up with and the National Association of Asian American Professionals to present the 1st Annual Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage & Dragon Boat Festival. Watch or paddle along with the Dragon Boat races and enjoy live performances, workshops, art, food and vendors at this family-friendly event.



NATURE FESTIVALS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

ENNIS BLUEBONNET TRAILS FESTIVAL

Where: Downtown Ennis –119 N. Dallas St., Ennis

When: April 19-21

Cost: $5 per person, children 12 and under free

Ennis celebrates 72 years of its iconic Bluebonnet trails at this annual family-friendly festival. The 3-day event includes music, a beer garden, a Wine Wander, more than 80 shopping and food vendors, carnival rides and games, and of course, 40 miles of Bluebonnet trails to explore.

DENTON REDBUD FESTIVAL

Where: Denton Civic Center –321 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: April 20, 1-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Denton celebrates Earth Month with the award-winning Denton Redbud Festival, an event that has been promoting community beautification and Denton pride since 1994. Check out dozens of vendors with tree and plant sales, gardening supplies, household items and local/handmade products. There will also be local music and family-friendly activities like the famous Reuse Runway Show where trash is turned into fashion.

OAK CLIFF EARTH DAY

Where: Lake Cliff Park –300 E. Colorado Blvd., Dallas

When: April 21, 12-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Mother Earth at this "green" festival. The event includes goods and services from over 200 vendors, food and drinks and performances by Bandan Koro, African Dance & Drum Ensemble, Alegre Ballet Folklorico and the Oak Lawn Band.



MUSIC FESTIVALS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

DALLAS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL Where: Dallas Market Hall – 2200 Stemmons Fwy., Dallas

When: May 3-5

Cost: $15-$110

The world’s largest and oldest guitar show is back at Dallas Market Hall. The 3-day event features a 10 under 20 competition, live performances by over 50 local, regional and national artists and hundreds of booths and exhibits. Bring your guitars to sell and trade.

WILDFLOWER ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL Where: Galatyn Park Urban Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: May 17-19

Cost: $10-$25

Randy Rogers Band, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Sister Sledge are just some of the headliners taking the stage in Richardson. Other highlights include a songwriter’s contest, a battle of the bands contest, a kid's zone, and festival food favorites.

TOGETHER LAND

Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: May 25 & 26

Cost: $99-$199

This new multi-stage music festival hosts performances ranging from hip-hop legends like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Three 6 Mafia; to emcees with Latto and Key Glock; to R&B singers Summer Walker, Mariah The Scientist and Tyla.





ART FESTIVALS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

ARTSCAPE FINE ART SHOW

Where: Dallas Arboretum - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: April 27 & 28

Cost: $15-$22

The juried fine art show and sale is back at the Dallas Arboretum for its 17th year. More than 100 artists display paintings, jewelry, photography, woodwork and one-of-a-kind creations at this weekend event.

COTTONWOOD ART FESTIVAL

Where: Cottonwood Park – 1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson

When: May 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & May 5 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More than 200 artists from around the world will be at this juried semi-annual art show in Richardson's Cottonwood Park. Check out one-of-a-kind artwork, enjoy live music on two stages, and sample goodies from a variety of food vendors and enjoy a cold one in the Lakeside Courtyard Beer Garden tent.





FOOD AND WINE FESTIVALS





Shutterstock / Shutterstock

FOODIELAND NIGHT MARKET

Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When April 19-21 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $4-$6

This family-friendly, outdoor food festival is inspired by the famous open-air night markets of Asia. Explore foods and flavors from a diverse selection of cuisines, shop unique goods from small businesses, challenge your friends to games, and watch live on-stage performances.

FRISCO UNCORKED

Where: Frisco Square – 8874 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

When April 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $40-$125

This 5th Annual event features hundreds of award-winning wines, food from local restaurants, the Four Corners Brewing Craft Beer Garden, shopping, artisans, grape stomping competitions, lawn games and more.

ART OF BEER

Where: Texas Ale Project – 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas

When: May 18 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12

Texas Ale Project celebrates its 9th birthday with a salute to craft beer. Enjoy live music, brewery tours, food trucks, painting (paint and brushes provided) and, of course, a robust beer lineup. Kids and dogs are welcome.

Visit Go See DFW to find more spring festivals.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

KERA Arts is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

