Choose your adventure: 23 North Texas festivals for film buffs, foodies, music fans and more
Spring in Texas can mean a lot of things: blue bonnets, baby birds, graduations, and let’s not forget -- outdoor festivals. There’s a bountiful bumper crop of them from March until May.
Take a stroll through a Japanese garden, time travel back to court of King Henry VIII, peruse works of local artists or check out the latest indie films. Festivals that celebrate everything from bluebonnets to beer are all happening the next few weeks.
To help you find the perfect festival we’ve compiled a list of spring flings going on right now in the North Texas area.
Here are a few that you’re not going to want to miss.
FORT WORTH MAIN ST.
Where: Sundance Square – 420 Main St., Fort Worth
When: April 18-21
Cost: $12--$25
This iconic springtime art festival is celebrating its 37th year in Downtown Fort Worth. The 4-day event that spans 18 square blocks throughout downtown Fort Worth features over 200 visual artists, live music on four stages, local cuisine, craft beer, wine tastings, and a kid’s zone.
GRAND PRAIRIE MAIN STREET FEST
Where: 200 W. Main St., Grand Prairie
When: April 26-28
Cost: Free
This 3-day event includes carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, two entertainment stages, food and beer, and live music from a variety of bands ranging from country to Tejano and funk. Don't miss headliners Mark Chesnutt, Michael Salgado and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.
SCARBOROUGH RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Where: 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie
When: Weekends through May 27
Cost: $32
If you're looking for the perfect mix of arts, culture, and fun, look no further than the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Besides the jousting, Renaissance rides, artisan vendors, 20 plus stages of live entertainment and humongous turkey legs, the festival is also famous for their strolling, period entertainers.
MAYFEST
Where: Trinity Park – 2401 University Dr., Fort Worth
When: May 2-5
Cost: $7-$20
Mayfest, the mother of all springtime festivals, is back at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. The 4-day event features three music stages, four performing arts stages, a children's area, stilt walkers, more than 100 Art and Gift Market vendors and plenty of food and beverages for purchase.
FILM FESTIVALS
DALLAS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Violet Crown Cinema – 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas
When: April 26-May 2
Cost: $10-$15 for individual films, $100-$500 for all-access passes
Cinephiles won't want to miss the 18th annual Dallas International Film Festival. The 8-day festival features premiere screenings, documentaries, short films, filmmaker panels, and nightly red carpets. There are also events, activations and hubs where filmmakers, film professionals, celebrities and audiences can gather to enjoy and discuss film.
THIN LINE FEST
Where: Venues throughout Denton
When: April 24-28
Cost: Free
The Thin Line Fest is a documentary film festival, music festival, and photography festival all rolled into one multi-media experience. The 5-day festival features events at venues around Denton, including the historic Campus Theater.
54th ANNUAL USA FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Angelika Film Center - 5321 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas
When: through April 26
Cost: 0-$10
Enjoy features, documentaries and short films, most of which are free to attend, at this annual curated showcase. The 5-day event also including salutes to actors Billy Dee Williams and Martin Sheen who will be attendance for screenings of their films Lady Sings the Blues and Badlands.
CULTURE AND HERITAGE FESTIVALS
SPRING JAPANESE FESTIVAL AT THE FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden – 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth
When: April 20 & 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $6-$12
Celebrate Japanese culture in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Taiko drumming, karate exhibitions, swordsmanship, vendors, calligraphy, food and more.
FESTIVAL OF JOY
Where: Klyde Warren Park – 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas
When: April 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join the East Dallas restaurant Kalachandji’s for the annual celebration of South Asian spiritual heritage and culture known as Ratha Yatra or Festival of the Chariots. The event begins with a parade procession leaving at 11:30 am. Participants will pull a large, colorful chariot along Flora Street, accompanied by the singing of ancient Sanskrit mantras and the sounds of traditional musical instruments. After the procession enjoy music, dance performances, cultural exhibits and a multi-course vegetarian feast.
PLANO ASIAFEST
Where: Haggard Park – 901 E. 15th St., Plano
When: May 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Come enjoy 20 years of AsiaFest. Enjoy cultural performances, demonstrations, martial arts, vendor booths, Asian food and more!
DALLAS ARBORETUM’S 4TH ANNUAL BLACK HERITAGE CELEBRATION
Where: Dallas Arboretum - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas
When: May 18 & 19
Cost: $15-$22
This two-day celebration showcases Black designers, artists, entertainers and businesses as they display, engage and educate the community on the beauty and inspiration of Black culture. The weekend’s events include chef demonstrations, live entertainment and a curated Black-owned vendor market with more than 40 businesses.
DALLAS AAPI HERITAGE AND DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
Where: Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake – 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas
When: May 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
The City of Dallas teams up with and the National Association of Asian American Professionals to present the 1st Annual Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage & Dragon Boat Festival. Watch or paddle along with the Dragon Boat races and enjoy live performances, workshops, art, food and vendors at this family-friendly event.
NATURE FESTIVALS
ENNIS BLUEBONNET TRAILS FESTIVAL
Where: Downtown Ennis –119 N. Dallas St., Ennis
When: April 19-21
Cost: $5 per person, children 12 and under free
Ennis celebrates 72 years of its iconic Bluebonnet trails at this annual family-friendly festival. The 3-day event includes music, a beer garden, a Wine Wander, more than 80 shopping and food vendors, carnival rides and games, and of course, 40 miles of Bluebonnet trails to explore.
DENTON REDBUD FESTIVAL
Where: Denton Civic Center –321 E. McKinney St., Denton
When: April 20, 1-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Denton celebrates Earth Month with the award-winning Denton Redbud Festival, an event that has been promoting community beautification and Denton pride since 1994. Check out dozens of vendors with tree and plant sales, gardening supplies, household items and local/handmade products. There will also be local music and family-friendly activities like the famous Reuse Runway Show where trash is turned into fashion.
OAK CLIFF EARTH DAY
Where: Lake Cliff Park –300 E. Colorado Blvd., Dallas
When: April 21, 12-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Mother Earth at this "green" festival. The event includes goods and services from over 200 vendors, food and drinks and performances by Bandan Koro, African Dance & Drum Ensemble, Alegre Ballet Folklorico and the Oak Lawn Band.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
DALLAS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL Where: Dallas Market Hall – 2200 Stemmons Fwy., Dallas
When: May 3-5
Cost: $15-$110
The world’s largest and oldest guitar show is back at Dallas Market Hall. The 3-day event features a 10 under 20 competition, live performances by over 50 local, regional and national artists and hundreds of booths and exhibits. Bring your guitars to sell and trade.
WILDFLOWER ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL Where: Galatyn Park Urban Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson
When: May 17-19
Cost: $10-$25
Randy Rogers Band, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Sister Sledge are just some of the headliners taking the stage in Richardson. Other highlights include a songwriter’s contest, a battle of the bands contest, a kid's zone, and festival food favorites.
TOGETHER LAND
Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas
When: May 25 & 26
Cost: $99-$199
This new multi-stage music festival hosts performances ranging from hip-hop legends like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Three 6 Mafia; to emcees with Latto and Key Glock; to R&B singers Summer Walker, Mariah The Scientist and Tyla.
ART FESTIVALS
ARTSCAPE FINE ART SHOW
Where: Dallas Arboretum - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas
When: April 27 & 28
Cost: $15-$22
The juried fine art show and sale is back at the Dallas Arboretum for its 17th year. More than 100 artists display paintings, jewelry, photography, woodwork and one-of-a-kind creations at this weekend event.
COTTONWOOD ART FESTIVAL
Where: Cottonwood Park – 1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson
When: May 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & May 5 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
More than 200 artists from around the world will be at this juried semi-annual art show in Richardson's Cottonwood Park. Check out one-of-a-kind artwork, enjoy live music on two stages, and sample goodies from a variety of food vendors and enjoy a cold one in the Lakeside Courtyard Beer Garden tent.
FOOD AND WINE FESTIVALS
FOODIELAND NIGHT MARKET
Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas
When April 19-21 from 1 to 10 p.m.
Cost: $4-$6
This family-friendly, outdoor food festival is inspired by the famous open-air night markets of Asia. Explore foods and flavors from a diverse selection of cuisines, shop unique goods from small businesses, challenge your friends to games, and watch live on-stage performances.
FRISCO UNCORKED
Where: Frisco Square – 8874 Coleman Blvd., Frisco
When April 27 from 12 to 6 p.m.
Cost: $40-$125
This 5th Annual event features hundreds of award-winning wines, food from local restaurants, the Four Corners Brewing Craft Beer Garden, shopping, artisans, grape stomping competitions, lawn games and more.
ART OF BEER
Where: Texas Ale Project – 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas
When: May 18 from 12 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12
Texas Ale Project celebrates its 9th birthday with a salute to craft beer. Enjoy live music, brewery tours, food trucks, painting (paint and brushes provided) and, of course, a robust beer lineup. Kids and dogs are welcome.
