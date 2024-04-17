Weekend Worthy: Take a trip to Tropic Lady or build the LEGO landscape of your dreams

Need weekend plans? How about supporting artists at both the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival and Fort Worth Art Fair. Grab a tote bag and head to the Pantego Farmer’s Market or sling on a lei and jetset to the grand opening of Tropic Lady. Finally, for the young and young at heart, the Brick Convention stacks up more than enough LEGOs to get you clicking on your next project.

Meander through the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival

Each spring, artists from around the country set up shop on Main Street, between the Fort Worth Convention Center and the Tarrant County Courthouse. The juried event is a curated showcase for artists across media from metalsmiths to painters and woodworkers at all price points. But even if you’re not in mind to buy, it’s an artful stroll ideal for making a day of just looking and learning more about what appeals to you.

What: MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 18-20

10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21

Where: The festival, which includes food vendors and dozens of live music shows, stretches along Main Street from the Fort Worth Convention Center to the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Admission: Free. Food and beverage vendors are cash free.

Don’t forget the Fort Worth Art Fair

While MAIN ST. allows artists from all over the country to apply, the Fort Worth Art Fair boasts that 90% of its exhibitors are from Fort Worth and the remaining 10% are from elsewhere in North Texas. Meander through the local galleries and pop-up exhibitions set up in Sundance Square. Live music will be performed throughout the weekend; see the full lineup here.

What: Fort Worth Art Fair

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 18-21

Where: Sundance Square

425 Main St.

Admission: Free. Drink vendors are cash free.

Welcome Tropic Lady to Race Street

The brains behind The Bearded Lady in Near Southside have a new venture called Tropic Lady. The restaurant and bar is meant to create a beachy staycation-like atmosphere with handcrafted mocktails, cocktails, salads and smashburgers. DJ Wild in the Streets will serve up music from 7-11 p.m.

What: Tropic Lady grand opening party

When: 11 a.m.-midnight April 20Where: 2719 Race St.

Admission: Free. See menu prices here.

Stock up on fresh produce in Pantego

Fill your fridge with locally farmed and prepared foods at a monthly farmers market hosted by the Arlington Foodies. Check here to see the list of current vendors, which vary by month and can fill as many as 95 booths.

What: Pantego Farmer’s Market

When: 5-8 p.m. April 20

Where: 3206 Smith Barry Road, Pantego

Admission: Free

Build the LEGO set of your dreams

For the kids in your life — or kids at heart — grab a ticket to Brick Convention for the chance to see intricate LEGO designs, interact with professional artists and browse through sets of bricks to build up your home collection.

What: Brick Convention

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. April 2010 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. April 21

Where: Simmons Bank Pavilion at Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St.

Admission: $13.99 per ticket, plus fees. Kids 2 and under are free.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.