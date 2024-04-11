Weekend Worthy: Punch a ticket on Grapevine’s jazz wine train

Need weekend plans? How about strolling West Magnolia Avenue without worrying about cars. Consider punching a ticket for Grapevine’s jazz and wine train or seeing an intimate contemporary ballet performance at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Dancing in the Open Streets

For six hours on April 13, cars will be off limits on West Magnolia Avenue between Hemphill Street and 8th Avenue, making way for parked food trucks, bikers and skateboarders to take over. Vendors will have booths selling vintage, artisan and farmers market goods, and other activities ranging from facepainting to yoga classes will also be on offer.

What: Open Streets

When: Noon-6 p.m. April 13Where: West Magnolia Avenue between Hemphill Street and 8th AvenueAdmission: Free. More info here.

Bask in a local choreographer’s “Ode” to the cyclical nature of life

The building that houses the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is a piece of art in its own right. Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the grand lobby, which looks out onto the museum’s reflecting pond and lawn, serves as the perfect backdrop for performances. Local ballet dancer and choreographer Alexandra Light will showcase an original piece titled “Ode” about the cyclical nature of life.

What: Contemporary ballet performance

When: 1:30 p.m. April 13-14Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.Admission: The performance is free and open to the public.

All aboard the jazz train

For anyone looking to jazz up date night, why not punch a ticket for the Grapevine Vintage Railroad jazz wine train? Live musicians will perform on each coach, and food from Main Street Bistro and Bakery will be served with small pours of six different wines from three local vineyards.

What: Jazz wine train

When: Check-in starts at 6 p.m. Boarding begins at 7:05 p.m.Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad

705 S. Main St., GrapevineAdmission: $65 per person.

Cut yourself a little slack with SolFlow

Feel like walking a tightrope? You can test your balance by taking a walk across a slackline or try out a session of acro yoga at River Legacy Parks in Arlington.

What: SolFlow: Acro Yoga, Slackline and Flow Arts

When: 1-7:30 p.m. April 13

Where: River Legacy Parks

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

Admission: Free, but pay-what-you-can donations are appreciated.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.