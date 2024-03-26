Netflix show spotlights Fort Worth in season premiere; locals react

The fictional song “Tap Into Your (Fort) Worth” is Fort Worth’s latest brush with small-screen fame.

Netflix comedy show “Girls5eva” featured Fort Worth and its top cultural institutions prominently in the season three premiere, released March 14.

The show, which follows the comeback of a washed-up ’90s girl group, is set in Fort Worth but was not filmed there, unlike other forthcoming productions like Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman.” Its accompanying song traverses the many features of Fort Worth, from the Trinity River to some of the city’s notable residents including journalist Bob Schieffer.

“I thought it was hilarious. And they can sing pretty well, too,” Schieffer said according to a blog post from Texas Christian University’s Bob Schieffer College of Communication.

The song also mentions the Fort Worth Zoo, TCU and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“It’s always fun to be mentioned in popular culture, especially alongside TCU icon and alum Bob Schiefer,” a spokesman from TCU said in a statement. “The song is a great example of TCU’s brand name recognition as THE University of Fort Worth.”

In the episode, fictional Fort Worth fans loved the recognition provided by the song. Visit Fort Worth, an organization supporting tourism to the city, said it was thrilled to see Fort Worth spotlighted on the Netflix series.

“It’s a testament to how Fort Worth continues to capture the imagination of creators and viewers alike, making our city a must-visit destination for fans and travelers curious about the places they see on screen,” said Mitch Whitten, chief operating officer of Visit Fort Worth.

Netflix picked up the show after Peacock canceled the Tina Fey-produced series. Now, the show is accessible to Netflix’s 260 million global subscribers and boasts a 98% critic approval rating on the review platform Rotten Tomatoes.

Fort Worthians discussed the song and accompanying episode on social media platforms like Reddit, in part decrying the show’s assertion that Fort Worth is one of the largest cities in the country without a song written about it (Geroge Strait would beg to differ).

Here are the lyrics of ‘Tap Into Your (Fort) Worth’ [Verse 1]

Got my best boots on, smile on my face

Can’t believe we’re from this place

Thirteenth biggest in the States

Can a town be your soulmate?

East Exchange Avenue

Steers in my rear-view

Gonna hit what USA Today calls

The second-best zoo ‘Cause Cowtown is a wow-town

With a walkable downtown

It’s time to tap into your Fort Worth

Worth! Worth! Worth! It’s got no hipsters, like Austin

Or Wahlbergs, like Boston

Or tech bros, like Austin

Or Afflecks, like Boston

Now, some say Omaha Zoo is second best, but that’s a lie

Because their red panda is always inside

It’s nеver out on the tree, yeah, yеah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

And the Trinity River’s getting better

Parts are even swimmable

It’s no longer called the mythological river of death

‘Cause when the West begins, it’s where your best begins

It’s time to tap into your Fort Worth

Time to tap into your Fort Worth

The home of Hagman and Meester

Capshaw and Schieffer

Tap into your Fort Worth

One look and you’ll love it too

No wonder Jesus went to TCU

It was early decision

See, I know, I’m worth it

Y’all know, you’re worth it

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram knows they’re worth it

That’s why their site has a paywall ‘Cause Cowtown is a wow town

With a walkable downtown

It’s time to tap into your Fort Worth

The home of Hagman and Meester

Capshaw and Schieffer

Of museums and parks and

Also Kelly Clarkson (Also Kelly Clarkson)

Tap into your Fort Worth

Worth, worth, worth (Yeehaw)

