Weekend Worthy: Spring Gallery Night, ‘Breaking the News’ and a record swap

Need weekend plans? How about hopping from gallery to gallery to check out local art, sip a glass of wine and meet local artists — for free. Or maybe you’re in the mood for a theatrical rom-com about online dating. Perhaps a documentary and discussion about how the news is made is more your speed. Speaking of speed, you can browse through 33s, 45s and 78s at a record swap or change your tune and zip over to Tejano Fest for music and dancing.

Learn how the news is made

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a documentary made about the women-founded, nonprofit news juggernaut The 19th*. Women Empowering Women is hosting a screening of the PBS documentary “Breaking the News” followed by a panel discussion on who decides which stories get told.

What: Screening and panel discussion of “Breaking the News”

When: 3 p.m. March 24

Where: Rose Marine Theater

1440 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

See “BigBoldTexas” art on Spring Gallery Night

One of the sure signs of spring in Fort Worth is this annual event where galleries across the city (and a couple in Arlington) host coordinated open houses. The event is free and open to the public, which makes it a great time to check out some art without feeling pressured to buy something — though you might not be able to stop yourself. Need a place to start? Check out Jon Flaming’s solo show “BigBoldTexas” at Artspace111.

What: Spring Gallery Night

When: Hours vary by location, but many are open noon-9 p.m. March 23

Where: Nearly 40 spaces will be showcasing work. Click for a map.

Admission: Free

Indulge in a rom-com with “Love or Best Offer”

What’s the dating scene like for a widow and recent divorcee, both over 50? Phil Olson’s original play “Love or Best Offer” explores the ups and downs of looking for love online with plenty of laughs along the way.

What: Production of the play “Love or Best Offer”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 22-23 and March 29-30, 2 p.m. March 24 and March 31

Where: Sanders Theatre, Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St.

Admission: $25

Dance along to Tejano music

This family-friendly event from Northside Community LLC brings together music, dancing and quesadillas. Vendors, artists and live music are all on the agenda to help showcase the best of Tejano culture.

What: Tejano Fest

When: 4-10 p.m. March 23

Where: El Tejano Tacos, 1106 N. Main St.

Admissions: Free

Pick up some vinyl

Pick up a new-to-you record and meet other music-minded folks at Chat Room Pub’s Record Swap. Those with 8-tracks at home or a CD player in their car, should know other formats of music media can be swapped, too.

What: Vinyl Geeks Record Swap

When: 1-5 p.m. March 24

Where: Chat Room Pub

1263 W. Magnolia Ave.

Admissions: Free

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.