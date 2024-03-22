Celebrate color, love and spring at one of these North Texas Holi events

The Hindu Festival of Colors, or Holi, celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna and also the arrival of spring.

The holiday is typically celebrated on the last full moon day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar month of Falgun. Just like Easter, the date changes from year to year depending on the lunar cycle. This year it falls on Saturday, March 25.

Shake off the winter blues and celebrate color, love and spring with one of these Holi events.

DALLAS FESTIVAL OF COLOR - MCKINNEY

Where: Myers Park and Event Center – 7117 County Road 166, McKinney

When: March 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $12-$349

Celebrate inclusion and diversity at the Holi Mela - Dallas Festival of Colors. This event, which is celebrating 14 years in DFW, is the largest of its kind in the area and draws thousands of revelers. Enjoy local performance groups, contests, dance-offs, face painting, drum circles and free color throws every 30 minutes.

FRISCO FESTIVAL OF COLORS

Where: Independence Parkway Practice Field - 11955 Independence Parkway, Frisco

When: March 23, 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, color bags are $3 each or 2 for $5, water shooters $5

Cover your family and friends in colorful shower of powder, paste and water at this free award-winning event. Enjoy music, dancing, food, and cool swag to take home.

#DESILOVE HOLI FEST 2024

Where: One Love Caribbean Lounge – 2315 South Cooper St., Arlington

When: March 23, noon to 2 a.m.

Cost: Kids under 12 free, Adults $15, $25 for both events

Celebrate Holi with two events in one! The fun kicks off at noon with a family-friendly outdoor party with music, food, giveaways, and of course, vibrant paint and powder. Take a break and come back at 9 p.m. for a Neon Nighttime celebration. Enjoy Bollywood music from live DJs, hookah delights, a variety of drinks, and authentic Indian cuisine.

KHELO HOLI

Where: Andersons Eatery and Distillery – 410 North Bell Ave., Denton

When: March 24, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $9.99-$14.99

Wear your white clothes and get splashed with the colors of spring. The event also including music and dancing.

RAINBOW REVEL: STADIUM GRILL’S HOLI SPECTACLE

Where: Stadium Sports Grill – 4872 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

When: March 23, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Free with RSVP before 10 p.m. $10 general admission. This is a 21+ event.

Organizers call this Holi celebration, "where tradition meets the epic party scene of Dallas." You'll not only get to toss that bag of color, but you'll also enjoy music from DJ D and DJ Bez. To top off the evening, be sure to get a selfie in the photo-op zone with a tractor. That's right, a tractor. Because nothing says "Holi in Dallas" more than a tractor.

