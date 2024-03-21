North Texas festivals, egg hunts and Easter fun for every bunny

It's Wabbit season! Make that, Easter Wabbit season. It's the time of the year when the famous bunny hip-hops all over town hosting egg hunts and festivals galore. You don't want to miss a thing, so hop on over to the Go See DFW calendar for help finding all the Easter fun.

Here are just a few Easter events we’ve picked out for you and your chicks.



FAMILY-FRIENDLY EGG HUNTS

IRVING CITYWIDE EGG HUNT

Where: Irving recreation centers

When: March 23, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Hop yourself over to one of six recreation centers in Irving for a Citywide Egg Hunt. Kids ages 2-10, can hunt for with tons of candy-filled eggs, arts and crafts, and entertainment. Bring a camera to snap a free photo with the Easter Bunny. Each recreation center is hosting its own event. CLICK HERE for more information on what activities will take place at each center.

ROANOKE’S EGGAPALOOZA

Where: Roanoke Soccer Complex – 505 Roanoke Rd., Roanoke

When: March 23, noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Little bunnies up to age 12 are divided into groups for egg hunts from noon to 2:30. There is also a sensory egg hunt for kids ages 1 to 13 is at noon. Besides a basketful of goodies kids can also enjoy bounce houses, a petting zoo, tractor pull rides and a chalk art contest.

ESPECIALLY NEEDED EGG HUNT & RESOURCE FAIR

Where: Moore Middle School - 300 E. GA Moore PWK., Celina

When: March 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free, but registration is required

This free event for families with special-needs children and their siblings includes an Easter egg hunt, inflatables, games, music, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Everyone can hunt eggs at their own pace, and special magnetic eggs and poles will be provided for those who use a wheelchair.

DALLAS’ LARGEST EASTER EGG HUNT

Where: Hilton Anatole – 2201 N. Stemmons FWY, Dallas

When: March 30, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Adults have free admission, Kids $8

Don’t miss a Texas-sized Easter Egg Hunt at the Hilton Anatole Sculpture Garden that includes face painting, a balloon artist and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt is timed by age group. Find one of the three hidden golden eggs and win an overnight stay in a family suite with access for four to Jade Waters Resort Pool.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT OMNI PGA FRISCO

Where: Omni PGA – 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco

When: March 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free-$12.75

Grab a basket and celebrate Easter at PGA Frisco’s inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza. The headliner of the event is Easter Egg Scavenger hunt where kids can collect eggs and then trade them in for an egg decorating kit. There will also be candy and other goodies throughout the hunt. Other activities include a petting zoo, carnival games, face painting, balloon artists and of course, pictures with the Easter Bunny.

DENTON’S EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Where: Quakertown Park and Denton Civic Center – 321 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: March 30 from 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Head to Quakertown Park in Denton for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza. There will be inflatables, tons of arts and crafts, face painting, food vendors, and over 40,000 filled eggs up for grabs. Children are divided into groups based on age, so be sure to arrive early to find your designated group. Sensory Hour is from 9 to 10 a.m. with dimmed lighting and quieter music. The sensory egg hunt starts at 9:30 a.m.





EGG HUNTS FOR EVERYONE ELSE

EASTER EGG HOUND HUNT

Where: Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve – 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano

When: March 23, 9-10 a.m.

Cost: $5 per dog, registration required

Have the best Easter ever with your Good Boy (or Girl) by hunting for doggie-treat-filled Easter Eggs at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Find the one of the special golden eggs and win a prize. Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash (six-foot max) and under their owner’s control at all times. Dogs must have current tags. Owners must be 16 years old or older. No more than two dogs per person are allowed.

ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT

Where: Old City Park – 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: March 23, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $15

Adults ages 21 and up can relive their childhood with a good-old fashioned egg hunt tailored especially for grownups that features games, snacks, eggs with fun surprises and secret stashes of hidden beer. This event is BYOB&B - Bring your own beverages and baskets!

ELECTRIC EGG HUNT

Where: Keller Point Recreation Center - 405 Rufe Snow Dr., Keller

When: March 28, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: $25, registration required

The Electric Egg Hunt at Keller Point Recreation Center is the perfect way to get the teens and tweens in on the Easter fun. Kids ages 11 to 17 "hunt" black-light eggs after the sun goes down to win prizes from local vendors. Don't worry about bringing a flashlight, A special black-light flashlight is provided, along with food, drinks and music. All they need to bring is themselves!



FESTIVALS

HIPPIE EASTER EGG HUNT & HOLISTIC FESTIVAL

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill, 610 , Elm St., McKinney

Hours: March 29 and 30, 1 – 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 for admission to the market, or free with advance RSVP

Get groovy this weekend at the Holistic Fest Market at the Cotton Mill in McKinney. Wear your love beads and celebrate spring with yoga, music, dance, hula hooping and a market where you'll find filled eggs, crystals, stones and other treats. The 2-day festival also features an egg hunt at 2 p.m. both days.

A VERY OAK CLIFF EASTER

Where: Centro Church – 3822 W. Kiest Blvd., Dallas

When: March 30, noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hop on over to Centro Church for the 3rd Annual Very Oak Cliff Easter. Get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, indulge in some Easter treats, go on an egg hunt with the kids and do some shopping at the pop-up market.

EASTER IN TURTLE CREEK PARK

Where: Turtle Creek Park – 3400 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: March 31, 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration for the Pooch Parade $25

Put on your favorite Easter bonnet and join the fun at the annual Easter in Turtle Creek Park. Enjoy an afternoon of fun that includes food trucks, live music from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, an Easter Egg hunt for kids, photos with the Easter Bunny, and of course, the ever-popular Pooch Parade.

OUT OF THE ORDINARLY EASTER FUN

EASTER CHOCOLATE DECORATING WORKSHOP

Where: The Crescent Club - 200 Crescent Court, 17th Floor, Dallas

When: March 23, 11 a.m.

Cost: $79

What could be better than making your own chocolate Easter eggs? Head to Crescent Club this weekend to learn how to create your own chocolate treats with Pastry Chef, Carolina. The workshop includes aprons, Easter baskets and chocolate molds. Plus, your ticket automatically enters you into a drawing to win a complimentary brunch for 2 during Easter Brunch, Mother's Day Brunch, or Father's Day Brunch.

SCUBA BUNNY

Where: Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park – 1462 First Ave., Dallas

When: March 23 & 24, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

The Easter Bunny takes a detour off the Bunny Trail and is making a stop this weekend at the Children's Aquarium in Fair Park. He'll put on flippers and a diving mask and swim with the fish at the aquarium in this out-of-the-ordinary appearance.

EASTER BUNNY EXPRESS

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad– 705 S. Main St., Grapevine

When: March 31 at 12:50 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

Cost: Free with general admission: $13.95 adults; $9.95 children 3–12; under 3 free

Hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express for a family-friendly ride on the rails. The hour-long excursion includes photo ops on the platform, Easter candy and a visit with the Easter Bunny. As to be expected, the Easter Bunny Express is VERY popular so be sure to get your tickets in advance.



