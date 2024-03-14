Weekend Worthy: St. Patrick’s Day, a pickle parade and preparing for the solar eclipse

Need weekend plans? How about tickling your ears with the sound of Tchaikovsky or taking your family out to join the Mansfield Pickle Posse? Celebrate the art of Kathak dance in Watauga or the history of African American roots music in Fort Worth. And for those who never stopped dreaming of becoming an astronaut, now is the time to learn how to prepare your camera for capturing the total solar eclipse.

Prep your camera to capture the eclipse

Fort Worthians are in a prime spot to catch the total solar eclipse on April 8, weather permitting. Learn the best camera settings, lenses and logistics for safely capturing the eclipse on your camera.

What: How to view and capture the eclipse workshopWhen: 11 a.m. March 15

Where: Fort Worth Camera

6483 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Admission: $20

Dig into African American roots music

The banjo is for everyone and the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival celebrates the history of Black artists who helped shape the iconic genre and Americana music. Take in the sounds of artists like Lizzie No and Jerron Paxton while also learning about the legacy of Black activism in folk music or savoring food from Lil Boy Blue BBQ or Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering.

What: Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival

When: The event runs from noon-10 p.m. March 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Southside Preservation Hall

Admission: $20-$50. Find more info about prices here.

Revel in the artistry of Joyce Yang

The 2005 Cliburn silver medalist and Grammy-nominated artist returns to Bass Hall. Yang will take the stage with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Dutch conductor Edo de Waart to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and “Symphony No. 5.”

What: Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto and the Fifth Symphony

When: 7:30 p.m. March 15-16; 2 p.m. March 17

Where: Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St.

Admission: $26-$99

Join the Pickle Posse

The 83rd Legislature made Mansfield’s Pickle Capital of Texas title official in 2013, one year after the city’s first St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza. The annual event is family friendly and includes a baby parade and pickle eating contest as well as live performances on a community stage.

What: St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza

When: The event runs from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. March 16. The parade starts at noon.

Where: The parade floats will line up in front of Legacy High School, 1263 N. Main St., will travel south down Main Street and conclude at Fire Station 1 at 202 S. Main St.

Admission: Free

Feel the Kathak Rhythms in Watauga

Take in the sights of traditional Indian dance with Kathak Rhythms. This style of dance is known for its storytelling with rhythmic footwork, intricate hand movements and vivid facial expressions — including the dancer’s eyebrows.

What: Performance by Kathak RhythmsWhen: 1 p.m. March 16

Where: Watauga Public Library

7107 Whitley Road

Admission: Free

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.