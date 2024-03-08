Weekend Worthy: Barbie, butterflies, a ‘homeTOWNES’ hero and more in Fort Worth March 8-10

Need weekend plans? How about a stroll with butterflies at Fort Worth Botanic Garden or a birthday party for hometown hero Townes Van Zandt? Sketchbook sessions at a Southside Gallery and a rooftop screening of a best picture nominee add up to a full calendar leading up to the 88th Academy Awards Sunday night. Discover area Oscar parties here.

Celebrate International Women’s Day, Greta Gerwig’s way

The best picture nominee “Barbie” broke records as the highest-grossing global film release in 2023 and had the highest-grossing opening weekend of any movie directed by a woman. See the star-studded cast’s performance under the night sky. The film will be shown on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel, but rather than entering through the hotel lobby, guests should use the dedicated cinema club entrance, across the street from Jimmy John’s.

What: Rooftop Cinema Club presents “Barbie”

When: Doors open 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. March 8

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth

235 Throckmorton St.

Admission: Tickets start at $19

Grab a sketchbook and head to The Pool

Local artist Red Milk Crone, also known as Lady Di, will be hosting sessions for artists to doodle, paint and draw in the Near Southside gallery. For inspiration, guests can peruse the current exhibition of her work, “Clotted Cream.”

What: “Clotted Cream” exhibition and drawing session

When: Noon-5 p.m. March 9

Where: The Pool 1801 Eighth Ave.

Admission: Free

Celebrate a “homeTOWNES” hero

Pay tribute to the life and musical legacy of Fort Worthian Townes Van Zandt, a singer, songwriter and guitar player who inspired other heavy-hitters like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Bob Dylan. The annual birthday celebration will spread across two days. Saturday evening will feature a performance from Van Zandt’s former manager, John Lomax III; several artists will take the stage Sunday afternoon to perform their favorite Townes tunes.

What: “homeTOWNESfest”

When: 7 p.m. March 9 and 1 p.m. March 10

Where: Southside Preservation Hall

1519 Lipscomb St.

Admission: Tickets $25

Float like a butterfly

See global butterflies flutter by in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s Rainforest Conservatory. Tickets include a timed entry, and children ages 5 and younger get into the family-friendly exhibition free.

What: Butterflies in the Garden

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. now through April 14

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Admission: Tickets start at $5.60

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.