© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekend Worthy: Barbie, butterflies, a ‘homeTOWNES’ hero and more in Fort Worth March 8-10

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report
Published March 8, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST
Rooftop Cinema Club presents “Barbie" 7 p.m. March 8, 235 Throckmorton St.
Courtesy photo
/
Endicott PR, Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club presents “Barbie" 7 p.m. March 8, 235 Throckmorton St.

Need weekend plans? How about a stroll with butterflies at Fort Worth Botanic Garden or a birthday party for hometown hero Townes Van Zandt? Sketchbook sessions at a Southside Gallery and a rooftop screening of a best picture nominee add up to a full calendar leading up to the 88th Academy Awards Sunday night. Discover area Oscar parties here.

Celebrate International Women’s Day, Greta Gerwig’s way

The best picture nominee “Barbie” broke records as the highest-grossing global film release in 2023 and had the highest-grossing opening weekend of any movie directed by a woman. See the star-studded cast’s performance under the night sky. The film will be shown on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel, but rather than entering through the hotel lobby, guests should use the dedicated cinema club entrance, across the street from Jimmy John’s.

What: Rooftop Cinema Club presents “Barbie”
When: Doors open 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. March 8
Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth
235 Throckmorton St.
Admission: Tickets start at $19

Grab a sketchbook and head to The Pool

Local artist Red Milk Crone, also known as Lady Di, will be hosting sessions for artists to doodle, paint and draw in the Near Southside gallery. For inspiration, guests can peruse the current exhibition of her work, “Clotted Cream.”

What: “Clotted Cream” exhibition and drawing session
When: Noon-5 p.m. March 9
Where: The Pool              1801 Eighth Ave.
Admission: Free

Celebrate a “homeTOWNES” hero

Pay tribute to the life and musical legacy of Fort Worthian Townes Van Zandt, a singer, songwriter and guitar player who inspired other heavy-hitters like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Bob Dylan. The annual birthday celebration will spread across two days. Saturday evening will feature a performance from Van Zandt’s former manager, John Lomax III; several artists will take the stage Sunday afternoon to perform their favorite Townes tunes.

What: “homeTOWNESfest”
When: 7 p.m. March 9 and 1 p.m. March 10
Where: Southside Preservation Hall
            1519 Lipscomb St.
Admission: Tickets $25

Float like a butterfly

See global butterflies flutter by in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s Rainforest Conservatory. Tickets include a timed entry, and children ages 5 and younger get into the family-friendly exhibition free.

What: Butterflies in the Garden
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. now through April 14
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Admission: Tickets start at $5.60

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Tags
Arts & Culture Fort Worth ReportFort Worth Botanic GardenInternational Women's Day
Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report