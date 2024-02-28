Powwow, Pyansky and plants: Here’s what’s happening in Arlington and Fort Worth

In spite of the 90-degree temps at the beginning of the week, the calendar did not skip to summer. From a plant trade to a powwow, spring events take center stage for the first weekend of March in Arlington and Fort Worth.

Saddle up for a weekend of music in the Stockyards

The Fort Worth Music Festival returns for its second year with eight stages and more than 20 local acts on the roster. Find your new favorite band at one of the festival’s four days of shows.

What: Fort Worth Music Festival

When: Feb. 28-March 2

Where: Multiple venues in the Fort Worth Stockyards

Admission: General admission passes start at $25. Find more options here.

Find out what happens when more than 288 artists contribute to one show

The newest exhibition at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center includes work from artists across genres, age and skill levels. Patrons who attend the opening night reception will also have the opportunity to see performance art pieces.What: “Together We Make Art Happen” opening reception

When: 6-9 p.m. March 1

Where: Fort Worth Community Arts Center

1300 Gendy St.

Admission: Free. Find more information here.

Indulge in fry bread — for charity

Take in Native American arts, performances — and food — at the Native American Student Association’s 28th annual benefit powwow at the University of Texas at Arlington. Stickball demonstrations and dance competitions fill the daylong family friendly event.

What: 28th annual Powwow at UT-Arlington

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 2

Where: The University of Texas at Arlington’s Maverick Activities Center

500 W. Nedderman Dr.

Admission: Free entry and parking. More information here.

Step up your plant game

Twenty local vendors selling everything from ceramics, natural skin care and honey will set up in the popular Southside brewery Rahr & Sons. For plant parents looking to expand their indoor or outdoor gardens, there will be designated space for a plant exchange, whether you want to propagate your exceptionally leafy fern or grab some new cuttings to take home.

What: Third Annual Spring Fling at Rahr & Sons Brewery

When: Noon-5 p.m. March 2

Where: 701 Galveston Ave.

Admission: Free. More information here.

Take your Easter Eggs to the next level

Dying eggs isn’t just for kids — though they’re welcome at this event too. Learn about the Ukrainian tradition of pysanky and then try your hand at making your own.

What: Ukrainian Pysanky Eggs

When: 3-3:45 p.m. March 2

Where: Southwest Regional Library

4001 Library Lane

Admission: Free. More information here.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.