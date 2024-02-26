Get a jump on plans as Leap Day approaches

It’s a leap year, and that means we get an extra day added to the month of February to keep the calendar in sync with the astronomical year. Feb. 29 only comes around every four years, so we found some ways to celebrate. Be sure to check websites for updates and visit Go See DFW to find more events.

JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

WHERE: All North Texas locations

WHEN: Feb. 29

COST: 96 cents with app

In a hat tip to the ice cream shop franchise’s start in the leap year 1996, Jeremiah’s is offering 96-cent soft serve treats to users of its J-List app all day on Feb. 29. Use the app on Leap Day and you’ll have a chance to win a Throwback Swag Pack or even a trip to Orlando, Fla., for a sneak peek behind the scenes of Jeremiah’s Ice.

LEAP YEAR DRINK WALK

WHERE: Grandscape - 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

WHEN: Feb. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: $30

Take a stroll through Grandscape and enjoy drinks at bars and restaurants in the “eatertainment” center. Ticket price includes more than 10 drink samples. Leapers — those born on Feb. 29 — can enjoy the fun for free. This is a 21+ event.

ORIGAMI LEAPING FROGS

WHERE: Dallas Public Library/Preston Royal Branch - 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas.

WHEN: Feb. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

COST: Free

Kids ages 6-11 can learn to fold and decorate their own frog. Then take part in a frog race to see which one can leap the farthest.

ROOFTOP MOVIE: LEAP YEAR

WHERE: Sundown at Granada - 3520 Greenville Ave., Dallas

WHEN: Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

COST: Free

Watch the 2010 rom-com Leap Year on the rooftop bar of Sundown at Granada. Amy Adams plays Anna, who plans to propose to her boyfriend on Feb. 29 in Ireland, where tradition says he must say yes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. This is a 21+ event.

LEAP DAY PARTY AT BEARDED MONK

WHERE: Bearded Monk - 122 E. McKinney, Denton

WHEN: Feb. 29 from 7 - 11:45 p.m.

COST: Free

The Denton growler bar hosts a frog-themed evening of revelry with two-person leapfrog races and toy frog Olympics.



LAST CHANCE - PENGUIN DAYS AT THE DALLAS ZOO

WHERE: Dallas Zoo - 650 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

WHEN: through Feb. 29

COST: $10 for ages 3 and up, ages 2 and under enter for free

The Penguin Days discount is coming to an end an extra day later this year. Tickets are about half of the regular price through Feb. 29. Your visit may include stops at Penguin Cove and the Elephant Watering Hole and a peek at the zoo’s new resident, a 7-year-old Sumatran tiger named Dibur.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

