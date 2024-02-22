Things to do this weekend in Fort Worth: Get going with e-bikes, Shakespeare and a chili cook off

The weekend is almost here. Do you have plans yet? If not, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with options ranging from soul food to Shakespeare, e-bikes to opera.

It’s electric: Take an e-bike out for a spin

If you’re looking for a little more zip in your two-wheeled ride, join bike enthusiasts for a Sansom Park twofer. You can grab a free cup of coffee and then roll an e-bike out for a test drive. As a bonus, the first 50 people in line will get a free mug.

What: Coffee and e-bike demos

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Sansom Park

2501 Roberts Cut Off Road

Admission: Free

Spice up your life

Grab your crockpot or a favorite soup soon and head over to Haltom City for the Sons of the American Legion’s chili cook off. The event is a fundraiser for the group and promises face painting and balloon animals to occupy the picky eaters in your family.What: Sons of the American Legion’s Chili Cook Off

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: American Legion Post 655

2817 Carson St.

Haltom City

Admission: $15 for competitors; $5 for tasters

Soak up some Shakespeare

The Stolen Shakespeare Guild is about to raise the curtain on its 2024 festival and “Much Ado About Nothing” is one of two productions on the playbill. The production runs through March 10. Tickets are likely to sell out early, so buy them while you can.

What: “Much Ado About Nothing”

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 23

2 p.m. Feb. 24

7:30 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Sanders Theater, Fort Worth Community Arts Center

1300 Gendy St.

Admission: $17-25

Be wowed by a one-woman show

Marsha Thompson takes the stage as a mother singing about her hopes, dreams and fears for her growing son as he starts to drive. The modern opera will include a post-show conversation with its composer Susan Kander and librettist and the original “Mother,” Roberta Gumbel.

What: “dwb (driving while black)”

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Admission: $55

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.