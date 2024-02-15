Your DFW 3-Day Weekend Guide: Here's where the fun is!

Festivals, theater and concerts! Oh, my! There's a lot going on around DFW this weekend! With so many happenings in the North Texas area, it's sometimes hard to decide what to do. No worries. We're here to help. It might be a little chilly this weekend, so bundle up and take in some of these cool events.



FESTIVALS/EXPOS

FROST FEST

Where: Levy Event Plaza - 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

This free winter festival is your chance to frolic in real snow — something we don’t see very often in these parts! Indulge in fun activities like tubing on a real snow hill and playing in the kids' zone area that’s refreshed with new snow every 30 minutes. There will also be a market with over 100+ vendors, train rides, bounce houses, face painters, crafts for kids and plenty of food.



ENNIS CZECH MUSIC FESTIVAL

Where: Sokol Hall – 2522 E. HWY 34, Ennis

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10, kids 12 and under are free

Experience the unique polka beat at the 17th annual Ennis Czech Music Festival. The family-friendly day-long festival is filled with food, dancing, a kid zone and, of course, polka music. Hear music from Czech and Then Some, The Ennis Czech Boys, The Jodie Mikula Orchestra, and The Moravians. Come hungry because the Sokol kitchen will be serving Czech classics all day long, including klobase and sauerkraut



FLEA HARVEY’S ROCK N ROLL FLEA MARKET

Where: Lee Harvey’s – 1807 Gould St., Dallas

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Lee Harvey’s, a popular dive bar in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas, holds its monthly pop-up flea market this Saturday. Peruse the wares of over 16 local vendors selling everything from vintage clothes and jewelry to vinyl records and more.



AUTORAMA

Where: Dallas Market Hall – 2200 Stemmons Fwy.

When: Feb. 16-18

Cost: $22-$24

Hundreds of hotrods, trucks, motorcycles and custom cars are on display this weekend at the annual Dallas AutoRama. While you're there, don't miss seeing five generations of the famous Batmobile, plus Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson and Noel G. Hector from the "Fast and Furious" franchise.



THEATER

GLORIOUS: THE TRUE STORY OF FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS, THE WORST SINGER IN THE WORLD

Where: Runway Theatre – 215 N. Dooley St., Grapevine

When: Friday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m.

Cost: $19-$22

"Glorious" is based on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York City socialite who dreamed of singing operas. The only problem — she couldn’t sing. Luckily, Florence was surrounded by a dedicated entourage who helped her score a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall despite her warbles, screeches and less-than-perfect pitch.



dwb (DRIVING WHILE BLACK)

Where: Van Cliburn Concert Hall – 2805 S. University Dr., Fort Worth

When: Friday, Feb.16, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20-$55

The Fort Worth Opera's newest production examines the trials and triumphs Black mothers experience as their children come of age in a society plagued by racism and inequality.





MOVIES

2024 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS – ANIMATED & LIVE ACTION

Where: Angelika Film Center - 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas

When: Through Feb. 22. See website for showtimes

Cost: $10-$15 per show

Catch the 2024 Oscar-nominated films in the animated and live-action shorts categories this weekend at the Angelika. Films from around the world are represented in both programs.





MUSIC

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: UPTOWN NIGHTS

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Friday, Feb.16, at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website

The DSO channels Harlem's iconic hot spots like The Cotton Club and The Savoy in a concert called "It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing." Enjoy a night of swing with music from Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and others from the Great American Songbook.



BRANFORD MARSALIS WITH THE PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Saturday, Feb.17, at 8 p.m.

Cost: $37-$103

Jazz great Branford Marsalis joins the Plano Symphony Orchestra for a special concert. The two-time Grammy winner is primarily known for his work in jazz as the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, but he also performs frequently as a soloist with classical ensembles and leads the group Buckshot LeFonque.



LA MAFIA

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas – 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

Cost: $30-$85

The five-time Grammy Award-winning group makes a stop in Fort Worth Saturday night. The Houston-based Latin band brings its original "Pop Grupero" style, which has influences of Spanish music as well as English rock and pop music.





SOMETHING DIFFERENT

WALK THIS WAY: FOOTWEAR FROM THE STUART WEITZMAN COLLECTION OF HISTORIC SHOES

Where: Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum – 300 N. Houston St., Dallas

When: Through July 15

Cost: $12-$19

See more than 100 pairs of striking shoes that span over 200 years from the collection of iconic shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Gershon Weitzman. The show includes everything from silk boudoir shoes created for the 1867 Paris Exposition to leather spectator pumps signed by the 1941 New York Yankees.





