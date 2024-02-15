Fort Worth events whimsical, musical and classical speak to hearts this weekend

From “Seussical” the musical to a community “Come to Gather” event, complete with appetizers, wine and music, there’s no shortage of options to keep you and your loved ones entertained this weekend. Still searching for Valentine vibes? Some R&B violin might tug on your heart strings — and the tragic romance of “Romeo and Juliet” remains classic for a reason.

Local violinist’s R&B and soul concert pulls at heart strings

Armond Vance knows how to relate to a younger audience. The middle school mariachi and orchestra teacher uses his classical training to give modern music a symphonic twist.

What: “Heart Strings: A Night of Symphonic R&B and Soul”

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Stage West

821 W. Vickery Blvd.

Admission: $35 for one ticket or $60 for two

Team Capulet or Montague?

Determine your allegiance while watching the classic Shakespearean tale as performed by the dancers at Ballet Frontier and set to the music of Prokofiev.

What: Ballet Frontier’s production of “Romeo and Juliet”

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17

2 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: I.M Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA

1411 I.M. Terrell Circle

Admission: $35-55

Take a family trip to WhovilleIn search of something everyone can enjoy? This lively production is sure to please. “Seussical” is a musical, you see, and a wonderful way to spend time with the family.What: Casa Mañana’s production of “Seussical”

When: 1 p.m and 5 p.m. Feb. 17

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Casa Mañana

3101 W. Lancaster Ave.

Admission: $24-54“Come to Gather” with your neighborsDJ Kev provides the soundtrack for an event unveiling a new mural at Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering. Light bites from the family business and drinks from Magnolia Wine Bar will be providedWhat: “Come to Gather” at Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering mural celebration

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18Where: Carpenter’s Cafe & Catering

1116 Pennsylvania Ave. Admission: FreeMarcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.


