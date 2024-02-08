Love Latin music? Where to dance to salsa, reggaeton, cumbia and more in North Texas

From Bad Bunny to Shakira, Latin music was the fifth-largest major genre in the country last year.

Latin artists, such as Peso Pluma, Kali Uchi, Xavi, Fuerza Regida, Junior H and more, are topping the charts with Spanish tracks. But you don’t have to wait for your favorite Latin artist to come to town to party to their music. Plus, there’s a vast list of local Latin performers worth checking out.

In North Texas, there are many venues, restaurants and parties you can attend alongside other Latin music fans of all types. You can dance to salsa, regional Mexican music, Latin pop, Latin rock, reggaeton and more.

Want a rooftop view with bottle service, or brunch in Deep Ellum? Here’s a list of spots in North Texas with Latin music based on your ideal night, or day, out.

If you want bottle service

While there are a few Gloria’s Latin Cuisine locations in North Texas, the one in Addison is the place to party. When dinner ends on Saturday nights, Gloria’s in Addison gets down with live Latin bands and DJs. You can get a VIP table and bottle service, if you follow their dress code, and listen to Latin tracks from Havana NRG and DJ Latin Prince.

Club Vivo is a nightclub in downtown Dallas, located in the same building on Pacific Avenue that housed Club Medusa. Its goal is to be Dallas' best place for the Latin experience, and bring in vibes similar to cities like Miami and Los Angeles. You can be the judge of that on Thursdays through Saturdays. Go to Club Vivo to catch touring DJ acts and dance with celebrities at their official after-parties.

If you want a rooftop view

For a rooftop view in downtown Dallas, go up to the 19th floor of The Statler hotel and enter the Waterproof. It’s a pool bar by day and rooftop lounge by night. This rooftop gives you panoramic views of the city and DJ entertainment five days a week. It’s a spot for house music and EDM, but International Thursdays are for Latin, top 40 mix and dance music.

In Uptown, Latin American restaurant Te Deseo’s rooftop La Terraza has DJs playing Friday and Saturday starting at 10 p.m. Bottle service is also available from Thursday to Sunday at 9 p.m.

Modern Mexican restaurant Vidorra has locations in Addison and Grand Prairie, but the Dallas location has a view of the city. In Deep Ellum, Vidorra’s The Rooftop hosts weekly live salsa nights and DJ parties.

When in Deep Ellum

Speaking of Deep Ellum, Cafe Salsera is the place to go for Latin music in Dallas’ arts and entertainment neighborhood. The Latin restaurant and nightclub plays reggaeton, Latin pop, salsa, bachata and more from Wednesday through Sunday until 2 a.m. Cafe Salsera also serves Latin-inspired cocktails and tapas.

If you’re looking for something more casual in Deep Ellum, try brunch at Yellow Rosa. The cocktaileria, located on Commerce Street, is inspired by the beaches of Tulum and San Miguel de Allende cantinas. This spot has live Latin music every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner and dance

A lot of these Latin places serve Latin cuisines, cocktails and tapas, so here are some more if you want to dine and dance.

La Mina is a Oaxaca-inspired Latin restaurant and nightclub inside The Village Dallas neighborhood. Located in the basement of the Drey Hotel, La Mina has live DJs and guest performers take over every night from Thursday to Sunday. Friday nights are their Latin Nights where you can hear a variety of Latin sounds, including salsa, bachata, merengue and more until close.

Before the night starts, order traditional Mexican dishes and shareables, such as street tacos, carne asada and tres leches. Order an agave cocktail, La Mina’s signature pineapple tepache or a chai sucio.

If you’re in Fort Worth, Luna Azul Mexican Bar & Grill hosts live salsa nights every Saturday. They have a small menu, but it has the essentials. Order El Jefe and La Reyna torta for you and your partner and dance the night away.

Have you ever danced to Latin music in a Mediterranean restaurant before? In Arlington, that’s possible. Friday nights are Latin nights at Al-Amir. You can dance to salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, cumbia and more with DJ Boriplayer and DJ Christian Remix.

Al-Amir serves both Lebanese dishes, such as falafel and kabob, and Tex-Mex dishes from jalapeno poppers to chicken flautas.

If you want a LGBTQ+ space

Kaliente lives up to its name. The gay-owned Latino nightclub is a hotspot in Dallas. It hosts drag shows and karaoke nights on the weekends, and opens its dance floor for Latin music all night long.

Havana Bar & Grill is another Latin LGBTQ+ nightclub located in Oak Lawn, also known as Dallas' gayborhood. You can catch drag shows and live music here too.

If you’re looking for something more regional but still LGBTQ+-friendly, Club Los Rieles in Dallas is for you. The nightclub showcases national, regional and local bands and DJs that play all types of Latin music. This spot plays Tejano, regional mexicano, rock en espanol, urban, pop and more.

Other places to get lucky

These places aren’t Latin or Latin-inspired, but you might still walk in and get lucky.

Revelers Hall is a New Orleans-style bar in the Bishop Arts neighborhood of Oak Cliff. It brings back the Jazz Age of the 1920 with open jazz jams and other live brassy tunes, so it’s far from a Latin venue. That doesn’t mean they don’t host Latin performers. Local cumbia acts, such as Sabor Puro Cumbia and Los Gran Reyes, have packed the bar with original and cover songs. Check the calendar to see when they host another Latin act next.

Around the corner from Revelers Hall sits LadyLove Lounge & Sound. Spinster Records duo David Grover and Kate Siamro opened this ’70s-inspired record lounge with a full DJ booth and stage. Local DJs and performers do boogie nights, house and disco nights and neo-soul, but if you want Latin music, Thursday nights are for you. Tropicalia Thursdays are run by rotating DJs that play cumbia, latin and psych.

Over in East Dallas, don’t let the bridal shop next to El Come Taco fool you – it’s just a facade. Through the doors is La Viuda Negra, a neighborhood mezcal bar and speakeasy connected to the taco joint. Local DJs are known to have sets here, but not all the time. It’s a tiny spot for dancing, but there’s a patio for outdoor drinks and tacos.

The Limbo Room at Ruins is a premier live music venue in Deep Ellum. You can catch all kinds of shows here, from local and touring artists of all genres and weekend dance parties, including Noches de Fortuna. The monthly Latin throwback dance party takes place on the last Saturday of every month and is run by its resident DJs joined by special guests. They play some popular Latin tracks from the early 2000s to now, such as Latin pop, reggaeton, urbano and rock en español.

