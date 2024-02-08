Here's where to celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth

This weekend signals another opportunity to celebrate a new year. That's right, break out your red envelopes it's time for the Lunar New Year! The festivities for this holiday begin on the second full moon after the winter solstice, which means that, in our neck of the woods, the Year of the Dragon will commence on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Here are a few events to help you ring in the Dragon!

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT NORTHPARK CENTER

Where: NorthPark Center – 8687 North Center Expy, Dallas

When: Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: FREE

NorthPark Center welcomes the Year of the Dragon with a Lunar New Year Celebration. Enjoy performances, art activities for children and, of course, Lion Dances. While you're there, don't miss the exhibition Kotodama Converse by artist Nishiki Sugawara-Beda. The installation is a paper and script sculpture accompanied by small sumi paintings on wood. See it on Level One between Vuori and ZARA.

SOUTHLAKE SPRING FESTIVAL

Where: Southlake Town Square – 1560 E. Southlake Blvd,, Southlake

When: Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Cultures and traditions from Japan, Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and many more are showcased at this 3rd annual event. Activities include dragon dances, cultural performances, children's K-Pop, a dragon parade and much more. Asian food from food trucks and booths is available for purchase.

YEAR OF THE DRAGON CELEBRATION AT GRANDSCAPE

Where: Grandscape – 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: Feb. 10 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grandscape celebrates the Year of the Dragon with a variety of food vendors, a night market around the center and activities for the entire family. Be sure to stop by the Dragon’s Throne immersive experience hosted by local artist, Dan Lam. The specially crafted piece allows visitors to sit and get photo ops. Other pieces by Lam will also be on display as part of the installation.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PLANO

Where: McCall Plaza – 998 E 15th St, Plano

When: Feb. 10 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head to Downtown Plano for a Lunar New Year celebration that includes a performance by Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association that winds throughout the arts district and a Kung Fu demonstration by Shaolin Wu-Yi Institute. Be sure to get there early because the first 460 guests receive Lucky Money envelopes and the Dallas Chinese Art Association will create New Year's notes in Chinese calligraphy for attendees.

RICARDSON ANNUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL

Where: DFW Chinatown – 400 N. Greenville Ave., Richardson

When: Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Festivalgoers can enjoy origami, yoyo and calligraphy exhibitions and live entertainment, including dragon dancers, lion dancers, martial artists and K-Pop performers. A dedicated Kids’ Zone features face painting, balloon art, inflatables and more.

