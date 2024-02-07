Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges kicking off Super Bowl weekend with Friday show in Vegas

Zach Bryan and Leon Bridges are kicking off Super Bowl LVIII weekend with a concert in Las Vegas backed by Bud Light.

Bryan will headline the show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday. Bridges, the Fort Worth-raised and Grammy Award-winning R&B artist, will also perform.

The concert is part of the beer’s “Backyard Series,” which debuted last year. The Anheuser-Busch brand sponsors the NFL and is in the middle of what it calls an “expansion into country music.” It’s also out with a Super Bowl commercial featuring Grapevine-raised Post Malone.

Bridges rose to fame after his 2014 song “Coming Home” drew record labels’ attention. He signed with Columbia Records, and his debut album, Coming Home, was nominated for a Grammy.

Bryan grew up in a military family and served in the Navy for eight years, during which he began writing songs. Last year, his self-titled album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Bryan said he joined Bud Light’s partnership after learning how the brand supports Fold of Honor, a nonprofit that aids families of service members and first responders who have been killed or disabled.

“I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink, and partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” Bryan said.

Last year, Bridges collaborated with the Dallas Mavericks on their new City Edition uniforms. Labeled the “Trinity River Blues,” by the Mavs, the uniforms pay tribute to the long history of Southern blues music with a dark, moody palette and embossed guitar strings. The jock tag includes Bridges’ signature and “For All of Dallas Fort Worth.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

