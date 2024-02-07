Valentines or Galentines here's where to celebrate this weekend in Dallas/Fort Worth

Festivals, comedy, theatre and fun with your gal-pals. There's a lot to love in our picks for this weekend. And if you need even more ideas for celebrating cupids special day be sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar.

VALENTINE’S DAY

70s LOVE FEST VALENTINE CELEBRATION

Where: Chestnut Square Heritage Village – 315 S. Chestnut St., St., McKinney

When: Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Chestnut Square Historic Village, the McKinney Farmers Market is hosting a 70s love fest featuring tons of Valentine-themed activities. Enjoy a wine and chocolate pairing, a cocoa toppings bar, chocolate covered strawberry station, a photo wall and a kissing booth.

CHAMPAGNE, CHOCOLATES AND COMEDY Where: Back Door Comedy – 904 E. Belt Line Rd., Richardson

When: Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $25

Even if you don't have a sweetie you can laugh it up with a special Valentine's Show at Back Door Comedy with a lineup that includes some of the best comics in the Southwest. This “Best of Back Door” show includes a glass of champagne, a box of chocolates and a ticket to a future show.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Where: Theatre Three – 2800 Routh St. Suite 168, Dallas

When: Through Feb. 25

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

This musical comedy explores the truths and myths behind modern love through a series of vignettes and songs.

GALENTINE’S DAY

GALENTINE’S DAY POP-UP EVENT

Where: 837 W 7th St., Dallas

When: Feb.10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Beatnik Fine Goods hosts a Galantine’s event with local vendors. You and your gal pals can enjoy handmade artisan chocolates from Kent Fine Chocolate, fresh flowers by Kate McLeod Studio, a selection of curated vintage clothing from Maison Berez and complimentary drinks.

GALENTINE’S SKATE NIGHT

Where: Galleria Ice Skating Center – 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

When: Feb.10 from 5 to 7 p.m..

Cost: $17

Grab your besties and skate to a female-empowered playlist that includes tunes by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé. You can also enter to win a Jo Malone London raffle bundle from Nordstrom.

GALENTINE’S PARTY AT PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

Where: Punch Bowl Social – 2600 Main St., Dallas

When: Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $15

Call a few of your BFFs and head to Punch Bowl Social for a night of girly fun. Dance the night away to DJ beats or have a game night with throwback board games like Clueless, Candyland and Girl Talk while you slip on craft cocktails. The event also includes a DIY friendship bracelet bar, a free pair of sunglasses and a Pop-Up Market where, for an extra fee, you and your friends can pamper yourselves with nail art, flash tattoos and permanent jewelry. This is a 21+ event.



