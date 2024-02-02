Dinos, rodeo and theater openings: Here are 5 things to see in Fort Worth this weekend
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo season is nearly over, but don’t fret — there’s still time to sport your bolo tie and catch some bucking broncos. If the Mesozoic Era is more your speed, the botanic garden has a new exhibit to enjoy with your family. Plus, Circle Theatre and Amphibian Stage are opening two new shows and the Carter has a free, docent-led tour to kick off Black History Month.
Guided tour: Celebrating Black Artists
Kick off Black History Month with a docent-led tour of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art featuring the work of six artists spanning the 19th century to present.
What: Guided tour of Black artists’ work
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Admission: Free
PRORODEO Tournament Championship Finals
Procrastinators beware: Saturday, Feb. 3, is your last chance to catch some of the best rodeo competitors in the business at Dickies Arena. If you’re looking to impress your seatmates with your insider knowledge, we have a wide selection of stories you can check out in advance including introductions to a Weatherford-based champion bareback rider to the Justin Sportsmedicine Team and a rodeo pickup man and stunt performer.
What: FWSSR PRORODEO Championship Finals
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St.
Tickets: Prices vary. Find available seats here.
Circle Theatre’s “Artemisia”
Take in the regional premiere of a play about Artemisia Gentileschi, a prominent 17th-century painter whose name was nearly lost to history.
What: “Artemisia” directed by Taylor Staniforth
When: 3, 7:30 & 8 p.m. Feb. 1-24
Where: Circle Theatre, 230 W. Fourth St.
Tickets: $37-40. Find available seats here.
Amphibian Stage’s “Instructions for a Séance”
Take an other-worldly trip with Amphibian Stage’s production of “Instructions for a Séance,” a production centered on an attempt to summon the one and only Harry Houdini.
What: “Instructions for a Séance” directed by Lily Wolff
When: Feb. 2-11
Where: Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St.
Tickets: $17-62
“Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors”
Unlike “Jurassic Park” this isn’t an attempt to bring back the extinct creatures. Instead, this family-friendly exhibition, which was produced in collaboration with paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, showcases the grandeur of these reptiles with the use of advanced animatronic figures.
What: Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition
When: Now-May 30
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Tickets: Free with admission to the garden.
Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board.
This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.