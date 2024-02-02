Dinos, rodeo and theater openings: Here are 5 things to see in Fort Worth this weekend

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo season is nearly over, but don’t fret — there’s still time to sport your bolo tie and catch some bucking broncos. If the Mesozoic Era is more your speed, the botanic garden has a new exhibit to enjoy with your family. Plus, Circle Theatre and Amphibian Stage are opening two new shows and the Carter has a free, docent-led tour to kick off Black History Month.

Guided tour: Celebrating Black Artists

Kick off Black History Month with a docent-led tour of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art featuring the work of six artists spanning the 19th century to present.

What: Guided tour of Black artists’ work

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Admission: Free

PRORODEO Tournament Championship Finals

Procrastinators beware: Saturday, Feb. 3, is your last chance to catch some of the best rodeo competitors in the business at Dickies Arena. If you’re looking to impress your seatmates with your insider knowledge, we have a wide selection of stories you can check out in advance including introductions to a Weatherford-based champion bareback rider to the Justin Sportsmedicine Team and a rodeo pickup man and stunt performer.

What: FWSSR PRORODEO Championship Finals

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St.

Tickets: Prices vary. Find available seats here.

Circle Theatre’s “Artemisia”

Take in the regional premiere of a play about Artemisia Gentileschi, a prominent 17th-century painter whose name was nearly lost to history.

What: “Artemisia” directed by Taylor Staniforth

When: 3, 7:30 & 8 p.m. Feb. 1-24

Where: Circle Theatre, 230 W. Fourth St.

Tickets: $37-40. Find available seats here.

Amphibian Stage’s “Instructions for a Séance”

Take an other-worldly trip with Amphibian Stage’s production of “Instructions for a Séance,” a production centered on an attempt to summon the one and only Harry Houdini.

What: “Instructions for a Séance” directed by Lily Wolff

When: Feb. 2-11

Where: Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St.

Tickets: $17-62

“Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors”

Unlike “Jurassic Park” this isn’t an attempt to bring back the extinct creatures. Instead, this family-friendly exhibition, which was produced in collaboration with paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, showcases the grandeur of these reptiles with the use of advanced animatronic figures.

What: Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition

When: Now-May 30

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Tickets: Free with admission to the garden.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.