Listen up, Denton gamers: Two new podcasts from the experts at More Fun dig into RPGs, comics

Keeping up with the latest comic book news and learning how to play role-playing games in Denton has become easier with two new podcasts created by the experts at More Fun Comics and Games.

The local bookstore recently released the first More Fun Comic Book Round Up podcast with a focus on comic books earlier this month, and launched the Podcast of Many Things in November with a focus on RPGs.

“We wanted to have a chance to connect with the community, that would give us a chance to talk about role-playing games, talking about comic books, talking about all the stuff that we love that we do in here,” Danny Schmitto of More Fun said.

Both podcasts are available for listening now on Spotify.

Comic books talk for old and new nerds

While employees at More Fun Comics, at 103 W. Hickory St. on the Square, said they happily enjoy talking with customers about details of the latest comics in the store, they knew they could use their expertise to expand into a deeper comic book conversation for locals in the North Texas area.

The first episode of the Comic Book Round Up came out earlier this month with Schmitto, Derek Villarreal and Ian Adair discussing details of the recent releases of Ultimate Spider-Man, Transformers and more.

“These are the comics that are coming out,” Villarreal said. “... These are what we’re reading and what we’re excited for and stuff. … We’re trying to have that to be a good way, a good steppingstone, and a starting-off point for new comic readers.”

One of the most common questions the employees are asked is how — and where — an individual can get into comics. The answer is simple, but it will take some commitment.

“The simple answer is just go pick one up and read it,” Schmitto said.

“Just find [a comic book] that looks interesting. Because people always want to overcomplicate that process — I guarantee you pick it up and you read it, and you will like it. If you just keep reading it for a few months, you’ll know enough to keep going on.”

The podcast isn’t aimed only at new comic book readers — it’s also aimed at longtime readers who have kept up with comics for a while.

“It’s also a really good way for old readers to get ideas of things that they might want to read, too. It’s not just for new readers,” Schmitto said.

Role-playing games and more

With the Podcast of Many Things, More Fun employees have focused so far on the details of role-playing games, which have their own terminology and can be overwhelming for beginners.

One of the most popular role-playing games, or RPGs, is Dungeons & Dragons. RPGs can be played on a tabletop with dice, cards and boards, but many are now available virtually as video games as well.

As the entry point for the Podcast of Many Things, Villarreal focused the first episodes on the basics of Dungeons & Dragons, from terminology to game play and rules. It’s an approachable way to understand the game, without diving right in.

Villarreal said beginners can also learn more and get hands-on practice at the Dungeons & Dragons game sessions every Wednesday at the More Fun Game Center. The space at 316 E. Oak St., Suite 107, is open to all levels.

d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St., is another place in Denton that hosts a variety of RPG game nights weekly. The Denton Board Game Group meets on Tuesdays, but check the calendar for specific game nights to play, practice and connect with the community.

For future episodes of Podcast of Many Things, Villarreal said they plan to dive into a variety of board games and card games.