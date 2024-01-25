8 don't-miss events in Dallas Fort Worth this weekend

Time to shake off those cloudy winter blues because your weekend is about to get a whole lot brighter. We've hand-picked 8 arts and culture events from the Go See DFW calendar you won't want to miss. Mark your calendars, grab your buds, and dive into a weekend adventure.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

POLAR PLUNGE

Where: Fraternal Order of Eagles – 8500 Arturo Dr, Dallas

When: Jan. 27, 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 to take the plunge, $10 to participate in soup contest, free for spectators

The forecast calls for a balmy 57 degrees on Saturday, so how about a dip in the pool for charity? This year's Polar Plunge includes a soup cook-off, raffles, a silent auction and a Winter Market with gift and farmer’s market. Participants 21 and older can sample Deep Ellum Brewing Company's Dallas Blonde beer. The event benefits the Spina Bifida Association of North Texas.

OUTDOOR ART

DINOSAURS AROUND THE WORLD: THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden – 3401 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

When: Jan. 26-May 30

Cost: $6-$12

The Age of Reptiles is brought back to life at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden in a show that features 12 animatronic dinosaurs placed throughout the Garden. The exhibition includes the Tyrannosaurus rex of North America, the Herrerasaurus, one of the first dinosaurs to appear on Earth, and the Oviraptor from Mongolia, among others.

THE TIPPING POINT: ECHOES OF EXTINCTION

Where: Amon Carter Museum – 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Through April 30

Cost: Free

Vertical sound sculptures of bird species that are endangered or are extinct are the theme of Elizabeth Turk’s exhibition The Tipping Point. Each columnar sculpture in the outdoor installation is a representation of the call of a bird that is endangered or extinct. Be sure to scan the QR codes to hear the lost and rapidly vanishing birdsongs on which the sculptures are based.

FILM

DENTON BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

Where: various venues throughout Denton

When: through Jan. 28 in person, Feb. 5 virtually

Cost: check website for prices

The 10th Anniversary of the Denton Black Film Festival continues in venues around Denton. Immerse yourself in the best showcases of Black cinema, music, spoken word, art and more. The festival offers different packages for screenings and events, but there are also plenty of events you can attend at no cost. Check out this list from The Denton Record Chronical for a list of free events. The festival runs through Sunday and you can also experience it virtually through February 5.

FRITZ LANG’S METROPOLIS WITH LIVE SCORE

Where: Texas Theatre – 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

When: Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $18-$27

Fritz Lang's 1927 silent film Metropolis is considered a science fiction masterpiece. The Texas Theatre is screening the classic movie accompanied by a live original score by Austin-based composer and multi-instrumentalist David Didonato. The new score includes elements of classical, electronic, metal, dance, vaporwave, industrial, and shoegaze.

MUSIC

TANYA TUCKER

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center – 3401 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

When: Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

The Fort Worth Stock Show welcomes two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker to Will Rogers Memorial Center Friday night. Hear hits like "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and of course, the classic "Delta Dawn," Tanya's first hit at the age of 13 in 1972. Bonus! Your ticket to the concert also includes admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show.

RAJATON SINGS QUEEN

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Jan. 26 & 27 at 7 p.m., Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra accompanies the six-person Finnish singing group Rajaton for a concert featuring Queen’s greatest hits. The program includes “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “I Want It All,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Are The Champions” and many more.

METAL SHOWCASE

Where: Trees – 2709 Elm St., Dallas

When: Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $14

Trees Dallas shines a spotlight on local metal groups Saturday night. Hear the Dallas-based bands, Glimpse of Death, Last of the Sane, Warhog, Eleventeen and Breeding Thorns.

Visit Go See DFW to find even more events.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

KERA Arts is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.