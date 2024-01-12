Here’s how Tarrant County residents can celebrate MLK Day

Tarrant County is ready to commemorate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. through celebrations planned through Jan. 27.

Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee hosts its 35th annual celebration over four days. The event will feature a gala, talent showcase, jazz, service festival and more.

Where: See scheduled events here. The public will be notified about any scheduling changes due to inclement weather via the Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream” Celebration Facebook page according to Susan Schrock, communication coordinator for the city of Arlington.

When: Jan. 12-15.

Cost: Varies, register here for the gala, talent showcase and poetry and jazz events. The service and volunteer events are free.

Neighborhood Parade and Events Committee marcand parade

The Neighborhood Parade and Events Committee in Fort Worth will celebrate its sixth annual Martin Luther King Parade starting with a march from William M. McDonald YMCA to Village Creek Park in Fort Worth. The celebration also will include speeches, a DJ and food vendors, according to organizer Cliff Sparks. Contact information is available here.

Where: William M. McDonald YMCA, 2701 Moresby St., Fort Worth.

When: Parade lineup is 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and the parade starts at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free, though all attendees must register here.

Mansfield MLK Day of Service Community Cleanup Event

The city of Mansfield hosts its MLK Day of Service Community Cleanup on Jan. 13. Trash bags, gloves and safety vests will be provided, but participants may bring their own supplies.

Where: James McKnight Park East, 700 U.S. 287 Frontage Road, Mansfield.

When: 9-11 a.m., Jan. 13.

Cost: Free, attendees can register here.

Downtown Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally

The Greater Fort Worth MLK Jr. Holiday Committee is hosting a parade and rally for the 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Fort Worth. The parade will end with a rally at Sundance Square.

Where: East side of the Fort Worth Convention Center parking garage, 1301 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

When: Parade lineup is at 10 a.m. Jan. 15, and the parade starts at 11 a.m.

Cost: Online registration, $20. On-site registration, $25. Register here.

MLK Jr. Day Freedom Run Dallas-Fort Worth

The Best Races is hosting a multiple race group run in celebration of MLK Day. The races include a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, a 1-mile family run and even offers a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. Participants receive a shirt, a medal and access to a virtual community of runners.

Where: Trinity Trails Trinity Park Main Trailhead, 3301 Trinity Park Dr., Fort Worth.

When: Three waves of races are available at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Cost: $37 for 5K; $42 for 10K, $45 for half-marathon, $35 for family run, $37 for virtual run. Participants must register here.

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum MLK Jr. Day of Service

The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum is collecting children and adult sized clothing for the winter, such as socks, gloves, blankets and more during its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Program. The MLK Jr. Day of Service Community Health Fair and Business & Nonprofit Vendor Fair will feature a free community health fair and business and nonprofit vendor fair for those in need.

Where: The Warehouse On Berry, 1125 E. Berry St., Fort Worth.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27.

Cost: Free, though an RSVP is requested here.

Olla Mokhtar is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at olla.mokhtar@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.