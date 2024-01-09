Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorates the birthday of the slain civil rights leader. Community parades, concerts and other special events celebrate King’s life, achievements and legacy. This year, the national holiday falls on Jan. 15.

Here are some of the events taking place in Dallas-Fort Worth. Be sure to check websites for possible schedule changes and other updates and visit Go See DFW to find more events.

ARLINGTON

ADVANCING THE DREAM CELEBRATION

Arlington celebrates with four days of special events for all ages starting with the Advancing the Dream Gala at the University of Texas at Arlington (Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.; individual tickets $85). Also scheduled are a Poetry Meets Jazz night, a student step show and talent showcase, an ecumenical service, aday of service festival and a youth extravaganza.

Jan. 12-15 at various Arlington venues. See a schedule of events and prices at arlingtontx.gov/mlk.

DALLAS

32ND ANNUAL MLK JR. ORATORY COMPETITION

FREE - Eight Dallas ISD fourth- and fifth-graders, finalists in this year’s oratory competition, will present their short MLK-themed speeches. The program is co-sponsored by Foley and Lardner LLP.

Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane, Dallas (on the Southern Methodist University campus). Free with RSVP. bit.ly/4aL4ljh.

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WEEK

The city of Dallas’ MLK celebration begins Jan. 9 with a prayer service and wreath laying and continues with a job fair, a day of service, acandle-lighting ceremony, an equity symposium, a youth summit and the Scholarship and Awards Gala. The big finale is the Dallas MLK parade on Jan. 15 featuring about 250 entrants, including floats, marching bands, drill teams and community leaders. Due to construction, the parade will follow a new route this year, starting and ending at Fair Park and passing by the MLK rec center. A pre-parade party with entertainment kicks off the fun from 9 to 10 a.m. at the center. The Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo at Fair Park’s African American Museum gets underway at 10 a.m. (see listing below).

Jan. 9-15 at various locations. Most events are free; gala tickets start at $215. See the schedule of events and a map of the parade route at dallasmlkcenter.com.

REALIZING THE DREAM HEALTHY LIVING EXPO

FREE - The expo follows the city of Dallas MLK parade with free health screenings, financial planning tips, an American Red Cross blood drive and a chance to meet 2024 political candidates. A display will showcase the life and career of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who died Dec. 31 at age 89. There will also be food sampling, a food giveaway, a vendors market and live entertainment including a karaoke contest.

Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas (in Fair Park). Free. realizingthedreamexpo.com.

MARTIN LUTHER KING INDOOR FOOD FESTIVAL

Mark the holiday with a day of soul food tastings, cultural performances and shopping with small business vendors.

Jan. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St., Dallas. Free with online RSVP, $10 at the door. eventbrite.com.

‘41st BLACK MUSIC AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT CONCERT’

The annual concert is a tribute to King and the civil rights struggle of the 1960s. The program includes music, dance and narration with music artist Avery Sunshine and the Black Academy of Arts and Letters’ 100-voice concert choir. The concert is conceived and produced by TBAAL founder and president Curtis King.

Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas. $40. ticketmaster.com.

DENTON

MLK JR. DAY CELEBRATION

FREE - Activities begin in Fred Moore Park with a flag football game at 11 a.m. After the game, attendees can join in a march from the park to the MLK Jr. Recreation Center for a program inspired by the theme “Living the Dream: It Starts With Me — Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity.”

Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw St., and at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., Denton. Free. cityofdenton.com/calendar.

DESOTO

MLK HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE OF DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance and music honoring King.

Jan. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at DeSoto High School, 600 Eagle Drive, DeSoto. $5-$15. eventbrite.com.

FORT WORTH

MLK PARADE AND CELEBRATION

FREE - Community and student groups will march through southeast Fort Worth starting at the William M. McDonald YMCA. The parade ends at Village Creek Park, where a festival will feature food, games and speakers.

Jan. 13 starting at 11 a.m. at the YMCA, 2701 Moresby St., and ending at Village Creek Park, 4750 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth. facebook.com/events/6888689167875552.

39TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY PARADE AND RALLY

FREE - Marching bands, floats, walking groups and vehicles will make their way from the Fort Worth Convention Center to Sundance Square for a rally on the plaza.

Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth. Free for spectators. eventbrite.com; facebook.com/gfwmlkjrhc.info.

GARLAND

35TH ANNUAL MLK PARADE AND MARCH/MLK YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA

FREE - The Garland NAACP sponsors a parade and student performances honoring King. On Jan. 13, marching bands, drill teams and floats will depart from Dairy Road and Garden Drive (near Embree Park) and head north to downtown Garland, ending at the Granville Arts Center. Following the parade, youth groups will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing: The Musical, an MLK-themed production inside the Granville Arts Center. The following day, an MLK showcase will feature youth praise dancers, drill teams and steppers.

Jan. 13: Parade starts at 10 a.m. from Dairy Road and Garden Drive; musical is at noon at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Garland. Free. garlandtx.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=3143.

Jan. 14: Youth extravaganza at 3 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Garland. Free. garlandtx.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=3145.

GRAND PRAIRIE

MLK PARADE AND CELEBRATION

FREE - A parade steps off from Grand Prairie City Hall and continues to David Daniels Elementary. A program at Dalworth Recreation Center will follow, featuring student performances and guest speakers. Guests will be treated to a free lunch while supplies last.

Jan. 15 starting at 10 a.m. at Grand Prairie City Hall, 300 W. Main St., and continuing at Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes St., Grand Prairie. Free. gptx.org.

IRVING

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY OBSERVANCE

FREE - The program includes performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre and vocalist Kamica King.

Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. Free. cityofirving.org.

LANCASTER

MLK PARADE AND MARCHING BAND SHOWCASE

FREE - The annual parade travels from Lancaster’s Historic Town Square to Lancaster High School. A student band showcase and a college fair will take place at the school following the parade.

Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. The parade starts at the town square, 250 N. Dallas Ave., and ends at Lancaster High School, 200 E. Wintergreen Road, Lancaster. Free.lancaster-tx.com/1335/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-event.

MESQUITE

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARADE AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

FREE - The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Mesquite High School (South Bryan Belt Line Road and East Gross Street) and continue through the downtown district. See a map of the parade route at mesquitenaacp.com/parade-route. After the march, a program at the Mesquite Arts Center will showcase student dance, music and spoken word performances, and community leaders will speak. The celebration is presented by the city of Mesquite, the Mesquite NAACP and Mesquite ISD.

Jan. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in downtown Mesquite and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. Free. cityofmesquite.com/3418/mlk-celebration.

PLANO

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DIVERSITY CELEBRATION

FREE - Plano ISD will showcase student art, writing and performances.

Jan. 18 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Robinson Fine Arts Center, 1800 Alma Drive, Plano. Free. pisd.edu/mlk.

