Live updates: Stock Show parade in flux after explosion along route

9:30 a.m.: Less than 24 hours after an explosion at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel rocked the area, the The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is keeping a close eye on whether the tragedy will alter plans for one of its signature events.

The stock show and rodeo hosts an annual parade downtown along Main and Houston streets. This year’s parade is scheduled for Jan. 13 — but the planned path cuts along Houston Street, past the Sandman hotel site. That portion of the street is still closed down while first responders assess the structural integrity of the building and continue search and rescue operations.

Julie Bryant, parade and grand entry coordinator, said the stock show and rodeo is communicating closely with city of Fort Worth officials about the potential impact on the parade.

“Our hope is that the parade will occur as planned while recognizing the importance of the on-going investigation of the incident and the need to ensure the safety of parade spectators and participants,” she wrote in a statement. “We will notify the participants and the public as soon as decisions are made regarding the parade and extend our support and concerns to those injured in the tragedy as well as the first responders who came to their rescue.”

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar have confirmed 21 injured in the blast. Twenty people were treated on scene, 14 of whom were transported to area hospitals, and one person walked into a hospital on their own after the explosion.

In addition to parts of Houston Street, Throckmorton Street is closed from West 7th Street to West 9th Street, and West 8th Street is closed from Throckmorton to Main Street.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

