Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in North Texas, and then ring in 2024

Break out the confetti and the noisemakers – it’s almost time to bid 2023 goodbye and welcome the new year. Kwanzaa also begins this week. In this final installment of our holiday guide, we’ll give you our picks for the best places in North Texas to celebrate both events.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH THE DSO Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas When: Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.Cost: Check website for tickets.

Spend an elegant evening welcoming 2024 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The annual tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to the Meyerson Symphony Center with a program that includes lively waltzes from Strauss.

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROYAL MASQUERADE BALL

Where: The Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

When: Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Check website for tickets.

Put on your mask and join other kings and queens at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas for a New Year's Eve Royal Masquerade Ball. The celebration includes a three-course dinner option, an open bar, a full casino, dance music and, of course, free Champagne.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SQUEEZEBOX BANDITS

Where: The Post at River East, 2925 Race St., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $25-$100

If being fancy isn’t your thing but having a good time is, head over to The Post at River East in Fort Worth. They’ll be ringing in the new year with Squeezebox Bandits. The Fort Worth group describes its sound as honky-tonk country with a Tex-Mex flavor.

LONE STAR NYE AT REUNION TOWER 2024

Where: Streets near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas

When: Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Catch a Texas-size light show at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas featuring over 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from the tower, a 259 LED light display and nearly 300 drones. The display begins promptly at 11:59 p.m., and there will be a musical simulcast on The Spot (98.7 FM). Viewing from the tower’s lawn will only be available to Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel guests, but the show can be seen from many vantage points around the city; see the website for links to several nearby watch parties as well as online streaming. Viewers at home can watch a live broadcast on KXAS-TV (NBC5) along with pre- and post-show festivities from Dallas venues. The TV special will air from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT MEOW WOLF

Where: 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite 253, Grapevine

When: Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $50

Ring in the new year in The Real Unreal at Meow Wolf. The art wonderland hosts a special Adulti-Verse New Year’s Eve party for ages 21 and over. Enjoy performances by Nightshade Burlesque, an ethereal countdown and a sparkling toast at midnight.

A WEIRD NEW YEAR’S EVE

Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 409 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton

When: Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

Looking for a different kind of celebration? Have a weird New Year's Eve at Rubber Gloves in Denton. The special event, for ages 21 and over, features music from Felt & Fur, Peelander-Z, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs and more, plus free Champagne at midnight.

NEW YEAR’S COMEDY BASH WITH PAUL VARGHESE AND FRIENDS

Where: Backdoor Comedy, 940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson

When: Dec. 31 at 8 and 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 for 8 p.m. show, $50 for 10:30 p.m. show

End the year with a laugh. Backdoor Comedy Club’s annual event, now in its 17th year, presents two shows featuring comedian Paul Varghese from Comedy Central and Showtime plus other Backdoor headliners. The later show includes a New Year’s countdown, party favors, a Champagne toast at midnight, black-eyed peas and cornbread after midnight and a ticket to a future show.

KWANZAA

KWANZAA AT THE DOCK BOOKSHOP

Where: The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth

When: Dec. 26-31

Cost: Free

The Black-owned Dock Bookshop will celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa with events in the store and off-site Dec. 26-31. Events include candle lightings, guest artists and authors, a drum circle, story time and a Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 27 at Greater St. Stephen First Church (3728 E. Berry St., Fort Worth).

KWANZAA CELEBRATION IN DESOTO

Where: DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto

When: Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head for the DeSoto Civic Center on Wednesday for the city’s annual Kwanzaa Celebration. Enjoy food, entertainment and vendors, and learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles. The event is free, but a donation of two canned goods to the DeSoto Food Pantry is requested.

KWANZAA CELEBRATION AT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF DALLAS

Where: African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. (in Fair Park), Dallas

When: Dec. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The African American Museum of Dallas' celebration features a Kwanzaa ceremony in the rotunda and exhibits on history and culture. Also, Kwanzaa-related movies will be shown throughout the week in the museum's auditorium.

