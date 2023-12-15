How to find your way to the famous pecan tree lit up for Christmas in Bartonville

BARTONVILLE — A couple of sightseers viewed and took photos of the massive 150-year-old pecan tree filled with more than 60,000 LED Christmas lights on Thursday evening in Bartonville in southern Denton County.

They’re some of the many visitors who make it a point to catch a glimpse of the 50-foot-tall pecan tree off McMakin Road each winter. The tree, located on Barbara Nunneley’s ranch, has been lit up for more than 15 holiday seasons.

Nunneley decided to display the Christmas lights after her father entered the last stages of prostate cancer, according to Texas Monthly.

Nunneley told Texas Monthly in 2020 that her father’s favorite time of year was the holidays and she decided to surprise her dad with a display of Christmas lights. However, her father was too ill to make the trip to see the lights and passed away.

“It took my breath away,” she told Texas Monthly. “It was a little spiritual, a little emotional. My daddy did not ever see it from Earth, but I’m real sure he saw it. In the days that followed, it was just a brilliant reminder of the season.”

Since then, the lighting of the tree has become an annual tradition. Even the town of Bartonville website has its logo based on the pecan tree.

How to get there

The commute to Bartonville is rather fast for those who reside in the Denton area.

If you’re starting your route in central Denton, head south on Fort Worth Drive. Then make a left turn at the stoplight at Country Club Road, where the Shell gas station is located.

Keep driving on Country Club, a two-lane road, which will merge into FM1830.

There will be a stoplight, where you’ll turn left onto FM407.

Continue driving on FM407 until you reach a stoplight where you’ll turn right onto McMakin Road.

You’ll know you are heading in the right direction when you see the Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop.

Drive up the small hill and continue going straight on the two-lane road. It’s impossible to miss the pecan tree at Nunneley’s ranch, which shines brightly in a pasture on its own, but make sure to turn right onto Barrington Hills Boulevard to pull over and park.

Where to park

Visitors can park on either side of Barrington Hills. There were about four vehicles parked on the right side of the street early on a Thursday evening as small groups of visitors took photos of the pecan tree.

It may get crowded this week due to Christmas, so arriving early before 6 p.m. is recommended.

Parking shouldn’t be an issue for visitors since people left within a few minutes after viewing and taking photos of the tree.

Best view of the pecan tree

Of course, visitors cannot get up close to the pecan tree since it is on Nunneley’s ranch, and there are signs warning people not to trespass over the wooden fence. But you can still take good photos of the pecan tree.

The best view depends on your arrival time. If you want a good photo of the tree as the sky transitions at sunset, make sure to come around 5 p.m. Otherwise, you’ll get a view of the brilliantly lit pecan tree in the dark.