Santa pet pics, a burlesque ballet and a holiday pickle party: your holiday to-do's this week

Believe it or not, we're down to less than two weeks to Christmas day.

If this rapidly approaching date makes you feel anxious because there's still so much to do, relax. Don't let the Yuletide chaos get you down. Get out there and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with our favorite picks for this week's Holiday Guide.

MUSIC

A COOL YULE CHRISTMAS CONCERT WITH THE LIGHT CRUST DOUGHBOYS

Where: Perkins Chapel, on the Southern Methodist University campus, 6001 Bishop Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Light Crust Doughboys present their annual gift to the community, a family Christmas concert series. This year’s installment is a special "Light Crust Doughboys 2023 Deep Ellum Christmas Revue at SMU.” The concert includes a recently debuted acoustic set recorded live in Deep Ellum. After the show, stick around for a reception in the Bridwell Library. Both the concert and the reception are free.

SING FOR JOY: A CELTIC HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for prices

Chloe Agnew, founding member of Celtic Woman and the Dallas-based acoustic Irish band, Skyland, joins the Turtle Creek Chorale for its annual holiday performance. The program features well-known classic carols and lesser-known Celtic holiday tunes as an homage to rich Celtic culture and celebrations.

MERRY BASS-MAS CONCERT

Where: Old Settler’s Park and Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St., McKinney

When: Dec.19 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Old Settler’s Park and Recreation Center hosts a free holiday concert that blends the enchantment of the season with the sounds of the double bass. Enjoy a festive evening that includes ensemble and solo performances.

DANCE

BALLET NORTH TEXAS PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 15-23

Cost: $28-$68

Ballet North Texas spirits audiences off to the Land of Sweets with its annual production of The Nutcracker. The Christmas ballet features fanciful scenes, a towering Christmas tree, sparkling snowflakes, graceful waltzing flowers and a captivating cast of characters, including the ethereal Sugar Plum Fairy. Special sensory-friendly performances will be offered at 2 p.m. on December 16 and 23. These shows are for those with sensory sensitivities, autism spectrum disorder or other special needs.

TUZER BALLET PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: Dec. 16-17 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Check website for prices

Be transported to the world of swirling snowflakes, magical gifts and the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Professional soloists and young dancers light up the stage with some of the most technically advanced choreography by Pat and Tanju Tuzer.

FESTIVALS

THIRD ANNUAL PICKLE PARTY

Where: Old Bedford School, 2400 School Lane, Bedford

When: Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Christmas pickle is a lesser-known Christmas tradition in which a decoration in the shape of a pickle is hidden on a Christmas tree. The finder of the pickle receives either a reward or good fortune for the next year. The city of Bedford celebrates the Christmas pickle with a party that includes vendors, food, music from Brave Combo and of course, the search for the elusive pickle.

CHRISTMAS AT THE CABIN

Where: Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, 201 E. Jones St., Lewisville

When: Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $5

Take a trip back to the 1870s and celebrate the holiday season in an old-fashioned way. Tour the historic Minor-Porter Log House, make a hand-dipped candle or an ornament to take home, or just enjoy live music and sip hot cider by the campfire.

POSADA PROCESSION

Where: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas

When: Dec. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The Latino Cultural Center celebrates the season with a Posada on Sunday afternoon. A Posada is a Latin American tradition that re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for lodging in Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus. All are invited to join in a traditional Posada procession around the building led by the band La Rondalla Romantica de Dallas. Following the procession, festivities will continue with pan dulce, hot chocolate, live music, folklorico dancing and crafts throughout the building.

THEATER

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS Where: Courtyard Theater of Plano, 1509 H. Ave., Plano

When: Dec. 15-23

Cost: $20-$35

The beloved classic film comes to life this holiday season at the Courtyard Theater in Plano. The play is set in the early 1950s and is about two romance-minded song-and-dance men who follow a duo of singing sisters to a Vermont lodge where the ladies are scheduled to perform their Christmas show. The musical features 17 Irving Berlin songs including “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings” and the perennial favorite “White Christmas.”

THE BEULAVILLE BAPTIST BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A BUR-LESS-Q NUTCRACKER Where: Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison

When: Through Dec. 26

Cost: $30-$35

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in big trouble financially. As a last-ditch attempt to save their beloved book club, the ladies decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. See what happens when they inadvertently hire a burlesque troupe to perform instead. This event is for ages 15 and over.

MARKETS

TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Where: North Plaza at Globe Life Field, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

When: Through Dec. 23, daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

The almost 70-year relationship between Arlington and its German sister city, Bad Königshofen, inspired the first Texas Christkindl Market in 2011. Discover handcrafted gifts and collectibles, including exclusive merchandise and designs from the Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas Village in Germany's Rothenburg ob der Tauber.

FLEA HARVEY’S CHRISTMAS MARKET AND PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Where: Lee Harvey’s, 1807 Gould St., Dallas

When: Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, pet photo with Santa $20 (registration required)

Lee Harvey's is hosting its annual Christmas Market on Saturday. Enjoy music from DJs WildSide and Culturegang and indulge in breakfast tacos and mimosas while exploring a vibrant array of offerings from over 16 vendors. Admission to the event is free, but for $20 you can also get a pet photo with Santa.

