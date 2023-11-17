Sounds of the season will ring out at these North Texas holiday concerts

How do you like your merry music? Pop, country, rock, a cappella? Find your favorites in this guide to holiday concerts coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this season.

Visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events. Check individual websites for prices, schedule changes and other updates.

106.1 KISS-FM’S JINGLE BALL

Featuring Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Shaggy, Lany, Paul Russell, Kaliii and more.

Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. ticketmaster.com.

ANDREA BOCELLI

The Italian tenor performs holiday music from his album A Family Christmas along with a variety of other songs from his repertoire.

Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. at American Airlines Center, Dallas. ticketmaster.com.

VOCAL MAJORITY CHRISTMAS SHOW

The first act of the show features popular seasonal tunes sung by the men’s chorus accompanied by humorous tales of the Griswold family Christmas. Part 2 features traditional Christmas carols and sacred songs.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, Richardson. eisemanncenter.com.

Dec. 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Arlington ISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts. vocalmajority.com.

A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOW WITH RICKI DEREK

Swing into the holiday mood with a set list inspired by TV Christmas specials of the past from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby.

Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Arts Center, Grapevine. grapevinetexasusa.com/palace-arts-center.

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theater, Dallas. prekindle.com.

SING! AN IRISH CHRISTMAS WITH THE GETTYS

Dove Award winners Keith and Kristyn Getty are joined by Matt Boswell, the Southwestern A Cappella choir and other special guests for a concert of hymns and carols.

Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth. eventbrite.com.

ELVIS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL WITH KRAIG PARKER

Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker and the 10-piece Royal Tribute Band perform the King’s holiday classics.

Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Palace Arts Center, Grapevine. grapevinetexasusa.com/palace-arts-center.

MATT TOLENTINO AND THE SINGAPORE SLINGERS

Tolentino and his orchestra perform retro jazz holiday music circa 1895-1935. Doors open at 6 p.m. for food service.

Dec. 4 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Pocket Sandwich Theatre, Carrollton. pocketsandwich.com/specials.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA — THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE

The progressive rock orchestra’s holiday show is based on its 1996 debut album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Dec. 8 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena,Fort Worth. ticketmaster.com.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Marking its 32nd anniversary, the Christmas tour returns under the direction of Chip Davis.

Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. axs.com.

AMY GRANT AND MICHAEL W. SMITH

The Grammy-winning artists perform numbers from their holiday albums. With Michael Tait of the Newsboys.

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. broadwaydallas.org.

OLD 97’S HOLIDAY HOOPLA

Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller and the band play holiday tunes. With Good Looks.

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas. prekindle.com.

MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY’S COWBOY CHRISTMAS

Cowboy music and poetry tell the Western holiday story of the first Cowboy Christmas Ball in Anson, Texas.

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. axs.com.

THE TEXAS TENORS

The trio harmonizes to seasonal favorites including the Tenors’ own “Rise.”

Dec. 11 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 at 3 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Arts Center, Grapevine. grapevinetexasusa.com/palace-arts-center.

Dec. 16 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Music Hall. arlingtonmusichall.net.

FOR KING AND COUNTRY — A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS

The Grammy-winning Christian pop duo’s album Drummer Boy Christmas will be the focal point for this holiday concert. Expect a high-energy show with lights, big projection screens and some of the pair’s biggest hits, including “God Only Knows.”

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. ticketmaster.com.

THE POLYPHONIC SPREE 20TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

The choral rock band mixes holiday tunes and festive antics at its popular family show. Special guests will include Vixen the reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, elves and others.

Dec. 15-16 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, Dallas. prekindle.com.

A JOHNNY MATHIS CHRISTMAS

The iconic singer performs holiday favorites and hits from his long career.

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Okla. seatgeek.com.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE, A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS

Tribute artist Rick Schuler performs Denver’s hits, inspirational carols and holiday tunes.

Dec. 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, Richardson. eisemanncenter.com.

BRETT ELDREDGE CHRISTMAS

The country artist sings his country hits and holiday favorites.

Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. axs.com.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Cirque performers will take the audience on a musical journey to a distant land in this fun-filled holiday-themed show.

Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., Dec. 23 at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.com.

SARAH BRIGHTMAN: A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY

Brightman’s holiday show is a mix of seasonal songs and her own hits.

Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, Dallas. attpac.org.

TURTLE CREEK CHORALE — SING FOR JOY: A CELTIC HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The chorus brings a new sound and style to its annual show with a full orchestra and Celtic musicians. Chloe Agnew, formerly of Celtic Woman, returns for this year’s performance, which will include a full lineup of holiday favorites.

Dec. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas. turtlecreekchorale.com.

PENTATONIX: THE MOST WONDERFUL TOUR OF THE YEAR

The Grammy-winning a cappella quintet, which originated at Arlington Martin High School, presents a holiday concert.

Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. ticketmaster.com.

