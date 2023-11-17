Get merry with these Dallas-Fort Worth holiday performances

The most wonderful time of the year offers an abundance of entertainment on North Texas stages — so many performances and concerts that it can be difficult to choose.

To help you out, here are some can't-miss picks for dance, theater and classical music this season.

VisitGo See DFW to find more holiday events. Check individual websites for prices, schedule changes and other updates.

DANCE

CHAMBERLAIN BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Snow will fall and mice will scurry in Chamberlain Performing Arts' 2023 production of The Nutcracker. Joining the cast of snowflakes and mice are New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier. For an extra fee, join the dancers after the Saturday performance for an afternoon tea.

■ Nov. 24-26 at the Eisemann Center, Richardson.chamberlainballet.org

Steven Visneau/Texas Ballet Theater Catch performances of Texas Ballet Theater’s The Nutcracker at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas or Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

TEXAS BALLET THEATER: THE NUTCRACKER

Prepare to be dazzled in a big way with Texas Ballet Theater's annual seasonal ballet. From the big splashy sets to the sparkly costumes, this production is elaborate and won't disappoint. The ballet kicks off in Dallas Nov. 24 at the Winspear Opera House, then heads to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth on Dec. 8.

■ Nov. 24-Dec. 3 at the Winspear Opera House, Dallas; Dec. 8-24 at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth. texasballettheater.org

FESTIVAL BALLET OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS: THE NUTCRACKER

Dancers from 30 communities in the north central region of Texas, and from around the country, make up the Festival Ballet of North Central Texas. Catch the company's 36th annual production of The Nutcracker this holiday season in Denton.

■ Dec. 8-10 at the University Theatre at the University of North Texas, Denton. festivalballet.net

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Avant Chamber Ballet performs its sparkling production of Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker with a live orchestra. First, in Dallas at Moody Performance Hall the with ACB Chamber Orchestra, followed by performances at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, where the group will be accompanied by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

■ Dec. 8-10 at Moody Performance Hall, Dallas; Dec. 22-23 at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, Fort Worth. avantchamberballet.org

DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE: ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Dallas Black Dance Academy students take the classic story of Clara's visit to the Land of Snow and Sweets and “jazz up" select scenes with Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Get tickets to see the show in person at the Majestic or stream the show virtually.

■ Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, Dallas. dbdt.com

THEATER

EBENEZER SCROOGE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre brings back its annual production. Now in its 41st year, the musical is an adaptation of the Dickens classic about the miserly Scrooge who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

■ Nov. 24-Dec. 23. at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton. pocketsandwich.com

A GOSPEL BLACK NATIVITY

Jubilee Theatre brings Langston Hughes' Black Nativity to life with original music and traditional Christmas carols, sung in gospel style.

■ Nov. 24-Dec. 23 at Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth. jubileetheatre.org

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Dallas Children's Theater brings Charlie Brown and the whole Peanuts gang back to the Baker Theater. Charlie Brown and his friends search for the true meaning of Christmas in this musical adaptation of the cartoon classic. Recommended for children 5 and older.

■ Nov. 25-Dec. 23. at Dallas Children’s Theater in Dallas.dct.org

Karen Almond/Dallas Theater Center Dallas Theater Center's 'A Christmas Carol' returns to the Wyly this holiday season.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Embrace the holiday season with Dallas Theater Center's annual production of A Christmas Carol. Dickens’ classic tale of redemption has everything you love about Christmas--singing, dancing, snow and beautiful lights.

■ Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at the Wyly Theatre, Dallas. dallastheatercenter.org

THE BEULAVILLE BAPTIST BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A BUR-LESS-Q NUTCRACKER

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in big trouble financially. As a last-ditch attempt to save their beloved book club, the ladies decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. See what happens when they inadvertently book a burlesque troupe to perform instead.

■ Nov. 30-Dec. 26. in the Studio Theatre at the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, Addison. burlesquenutcracker.com

CLASSICAL MUSIC

FORT WORTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Fort Worth Symphony orchestra performs traditional carols and modern holiday favorites. The family-friendly event also includes a visit from Santa as the orchestra plays his theme song, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Taichi Fukumura conducts.

■ Nov. 24-25 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth.fwsymphony.org.

Sylvia Elzafon/Dallas Symphony Orchestra The DSO's lineup this holiday season includes a Christmas Pops Concert on Dec. 1-10 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: CHRISTMAS POPS

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs seasonal anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols at this annual holiday concert. The orchestra will be joined by the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus for matinee performances. Special surprises include a visit from Santa and a sprinkle of snow. Lawrence Loh conducts.

■ Dec. 1-10 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas.dallassymphony.org.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: THE POLAR EXPRESS IN CONCERT

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra brings the Academy Award-nominated holiday classic The Polar Express to the Meyerson for the first time. The film is projected in the concert hall as the DSO performs Alan Silvestri's score live to the picture. Lawrence Loh conducts.

■ Dec. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., Dec.17 at 3 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas.dallasymphony.org.

DALLAS BACH SOCIETY: THE MESSIAH

Dallas Bach Society, the early music ensemble, presents its annual production of Handel’s Messiah at the Meyerson. The performance features the Dallas Bach Choir and Orchestra along with soloists including soprano Kara Libby, alto Nicholas Garza, tenor Dann Cokewell and bass David Grogan. A repeat performance at Zion Lutheran Church is a sing-along with the audience as the chorus.

■ Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas; Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Dallas. dallasbach.org.

DALLAS WINDS: CHRISTMAS AT THE MEYERSON

Enjoy all your Yuletide favorites and maybe even a visit from Santa at the Dallas Winds annual holiday concert. The featured vocalist is operatic baritone Donnie Ray Albert, and Shiree X. Williams conducts. Get tickets to see the show in-person at the Meyerson or stream the show virtually.

■ Dec. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas.dallaswinds.org

VisitGo See DFW to find even more holiday events.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

KERA Arts is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, considermaking a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

