Festivals, parades and tree lightings kick off the holidays in Dallas-Fort Worth

Christmas cheer is in the air as cities and towns across North Texas host tree lightings, parades, holiday festivals, drone shows and more. Take a break from shopping and gather the family to meet Cowboy Santa in the Stockyards, visit Santa’s Village in Richardson or see the Dallas Holiday Parade roll through downtown.

Here’s your guide to some of the season’s top events.

Check websites for schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more events.

COWBOYS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA IN FRISCO

FREE - The Dallas Cowboys will celebrate Christmas at The Star with a 20-minute holiday show. A different Cowboys legend and his family will flip the switch at each lighting, including Drew Pearson (Nov. 25), DeMarcus Ware (Dec. 9) and Jerry and Gene Jones (Dec. 15). There will also be pyrotechnics, performances and appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Rhythm and Blue Dancers, Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy and Santa Claus.

Nov. 17-Dec. 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. at The Star in Frisco, 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco. Free. thestardistrict.com/christmas.

GM FINANCIAL PARADE OF LIGHTS IN FORT WORTH

FREE - It’s year 41 for Cowtown’s illuminated parade with more than 100 lighted floats, marching bands, antique cars, equestrian units, horse-drawn carriages and carolers spreading Christmas cheer along the 1.59-mile parade route. The night will conclude with Santa and Mrs. Claus appearing on their specially designed grand finale float. Spectators can line the streets or purchase reserved street seating. Texas Christian University football head coach Sonny Dykes is this year’s grand marshal.

Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth. See website for parade route. Free for spectators. $25-$27.50 for reserved street seating. fortworthparadeoflights.org.

GRAPEVINE CAROL OF LIGHTS

FREE - The city known as the Christmas Capital of Texas will flip the switch on its annual holiday lights display at this festival in the historic downtown district. Main Street will be shut down from Northwest Highway to Dallas Road for live performances, bounce houses, an inflatable maze, live reindeer, food vendors, an artisans market and more. The Christmas tree at Grapevine Main Station will light up around 6:30 p.m., and a fireworks and laser show from Grapevine City Hall will wrap up the evening.

Nov. 20 from 4 to 8:45 p.m. along Main Street in Grapevine. Free. gograpevine.com/carol-of-lights-presented-by-texas-health.

SANTA’S GRAND ARRIVAL PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IN THE STOCKYARDS

FREE - Cowboy Santa makes his arrival in the Stockyards after the 11:30 a.m. cattle drive. There will be holiday activities all day including pictures with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus and skating on the rodeo rink outside the Livestock Exchange Building. Make a day of it and watch the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Nov. 24 from about 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Fort Worth Stockyards, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. fortworthstockyards.com/events.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS IN MCKINNEY

FREE - Downtown McKinney’s holiday street festival returns with three days of old-fashioned holiday attractions. There’ll be photos with Santa, a snow hill, a carousel, a trackless train, a petting zoo and other kid-friendly fun. Families can also enjoy seasonal music, see strolling Dickens characters and watch the lighting of the city’s 35-foot-tall blue spruce Christmas tree (Nov. 24 at 6:15 p.m.).

Nov. 24-25 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. on the downtown square, 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. Admission is free; some activities have a fee. mckinneytexas.org/677/home-for-the-holidays.

HOLIDAY IN THE PLAZA IN LEWISVILLE

FREE - The festival features family-friendly holiday activities, including photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, musical entertainment, raffle prizes, balloon artists, face painters and bounce houses. At dusk, Santa will light the 48-foot-tall tree.

Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Castle Hills Village Shops, 2540 King Arthur Blvd., Lewisville. Free. castlehillsvillageshops.com/event/2023holidayintheplaza.

CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE IN MESQUITE

FREE Visit downtown Mesquite for the lighting of the community Christmas tree. There’ll be free cocoa and cookies (until they’re gone), photos with Santa, a gift market and food booths. The tree will be illuminated for the season in a 6 p.m. ceremony.

Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 111 Broad St., Mesquite. Free. downtownmesquitetx.com.

OLD TOWN HOLIDAY STROLL IN LEWISVILLE

FREE - This two-day holiday celebration kicks off on Dec. 1 with hayrides, shopping with vendors and a children’s entrepreneur market. A tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by an outdoor screening of the Will Ferrell movie Elf. On Dec. 2, there’s a morning pancake breakfast with Santa ($6 for adults, $3 for ages 3-12, free for kids 2 and under), carnival rides, live music on the plaza and a 1 p.m. Christmas parade.

Dec. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville. Free. cityoflewisville.com.

KLYDE WARREN PARK’S TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION

FREE - The downtown deck park’s annual tree lighting party will have photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, visits from Frosty and Rudolph, live holiday music and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Dec. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free admission; parking is $10 at several nearby lots. klydewarrenpark.org.

RELIANT LIGHTS YOUR HOLIDAYS IN THE DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT

FREE - A half-million LED lights will illuminate Sammons Park at the AT&T Performing Arts Center for an evening of holiday family fun. The choral rock band Polyphonic Spree headlines the list of musical entertainment. Kids can visit a cookie craft area and romp in a snowy playground. There will be free photos with Santa, miniature golf, a holiday-themed drone show and fireworks. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas. Free with online RSVP. attpac.org.

22ND ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN THE STOCKYARDS

FREE - A festival in the historic Stockyards features holiday music, reindeer games, photos with Cowboy Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus. A Christmas parade rolls down Exchange Avenue starting at 4 p.m.

Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Free. fortworthstockyards.com/events.

DICKENS IN DOWNTOWN PLANO

FREE - Stroll through the downtown Plano Arts District to enjoy an old-fashioned holiday celebration. Attractions include performances by arts groups, photos with Santa and a snow slide. The traditional tree lighting takes place in Haggard Park at 7 p.m. Shopping options include the children’s entrepreneur market. Downtown merchants will stay open for evening shopping, dining and sipping.

Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Haggard Park, 901 E. 15th St., and at McCall Plaza and along a limited section of 15th Street in downtown Plano. Free. visitplano.com/event/dickens-in-downtown-plano-2.

DALLAS HOLIDAY PARADE

FREE - Thousands of spectators are expected to line Commerce Street to see costumed characters, marching bands, dance and drill teams, elaborate floats and giant balloons. Admission to the parade is free; reserved bleacher seating is available to purchase. The parade steps off Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at Commerce and Houston streets and continues east on Commerce, making performance stops along the route. Check the website for updated route details and live TV coverage information.

Dec. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. in downtown Dallas. Free; reserved seating starts at $25. dallasholidayparade.com.

HOLIDAYS AT HERITAGE IN IRVING

FREE - A holiday parade in Irving’s Heritage District will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony and entertainment at Heritage Park. Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, stop by the hot chocolate bar and get hands-on with holiday-themed crafts. A drone show will light the skies to end the festivities.

Dec. 2 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St., Irving. Free. irvingevents.org.

MERRY MAIN STREET IN FRISCO

FREE - The Santa and Friends Christmas parade kicks off the festival at Frisco Square. Elementary school choirs will perform holiday songs. There’ll be a gift market, children’s activities, and a tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Simpson Plaza, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco. Free. friscotexas.gov/916/merry-main-street.

RICHARDSON CHRISTMAS PARADE

FREE - The 51st Richardson Christmas Parade returns to the west side route, stepping off from Richardson High School and heading north on Coit Road to end at J.J. Pearce High School. This year’s theme is the Parade of Misfit Toys.

Dec. 2 starting at 9 a.m. from Richardson High School, 1250 W. Belt Line Road, Richardson. cor.net/departments/parks-recreation.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK IN MESQUITE

FREE - Christmas lights and decorations will transform the park into a winter wonderland for this two-day festival. Activities include arts and crafts, photos with Santa, community group performances, inflatables and a fireworks display. Most activities are free, but some require a wristband.

Dec. 2-3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Westlake Park, 600 Gross Road, Mesquite. Free. cityofmesquite.com/316/christmas-in-the-park.

MERRY AND BRIGHT CHRISTMAS DRONE SHOW IN GRAPEVINE

FREE - A fleet of drones will create Christmas magic in the sky over Main Street in an eight- to nine-minute show at Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station.

Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 8 p.m. at Peace Plaza, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Free. grapevinetexasusa.com.

SANTA’S VILLAGE IN HUFFHINES PARK

FREE - Stroll through a miniature village in the park, stopping at Santa-themed dwellings including Mrs. Claus’ bakery and Santa’s workshop. There’ll be nightly entertainment, interactive activities and photos with St. Nick in Santa’s House. The village will be open Fridays through Sundays.

Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17, Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m., at Huffhines Park, 300 N. Plano Road, Richardson. Free. cor.net/departments/parks-recreation.

A GARLAND CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE

FREE - Garland’s holiday fest and tree lighting return to the newly renovated downtown Garland square. Have your camera ready for photos with real reindeer and Santa. There’ll be carolers and music by Q the Band. Families can slide down the snow hill and buy tasty treats from food vendors and downtown merchants.

Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.) at the downtown Garland square, Main and North Sixth streets, Garland. Free. visitgarlandtx.com/COTS2023.

GRAPEVINE PARADE OF LIGHTS

FREE - More than 100 lighted floats, marching bands and performers will make their way along Main Street from Hanover Drive to Northwest Highway. Look for jolly old St. Nick on the grand finale float.

Dec. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, Grapevine. grapevinetexasusa.com/event/44th-annual-parade-of-lights/38296.

HOLIDAY ON THE HILL IN CEDAR HILL

FREE - Celebrate the holidays and watch the official tree lighting at this outdoor festival in historic downtown Cedar Hill. Activities include games, live entertainment, photos with Santa and shopping in the holiday market.

Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 600 Cedar St., Cedar Hill. Free. cedarhilltx.com/1966/december---holiday-on-the-hill.

ARLINGTON HOLIDAY LIGHTS PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING

FREE - A holiday festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with activities, live entertainment, a parade and tree lighting. The event includes reindeer crafts for kids starting at 2 p.m., live entertainment at Levitt Pavilion starting at 4 p.m., selfies with Santa and a lighted parade at 6 p.m. A tree lighting follows the parade with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

Dec. 9 from 2 to 9 p.m. at Founders Plaza, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free. holidaylightsparade.com.

CANDLELIGHT AT OLD CITY PARK IN DALLAS

The historic buildings at Old City Park will be decorated and candles will light the walkways at dusk for the 51st holiday festival. Visitors can enjoy strolling carolers, live music, a marketplace, crafts for kids, and food and drink vendors. Santa will be on-site for photos.

Dec. 16-17 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St., Dallas. Advance purchase admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 4-12, free admission for children under 4. Prices are $5 more on-site. Tickets are valid for one night only. Oldcityparkdallas.org.

POSADA IN DALLAS

FREE - The Latino Cultural Center will celebrate Posada, a Christmas tradition in Mexico and other Latin American countries that commemorates Joseph and Mary’s search for safe refuge in Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus. All are invited to join in a traditional Posada procession around the building led by the band La Rondalla Romantica de Dallas. Following the procession, guests will be treated to pan dulce and hot chocolate. There'll be performances on the plaza, including folklorico and matachines dancers and mariachi music.

Dec. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. lcc.dallasculture.org.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

