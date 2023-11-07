Veterans Day parades and observances in Dallas-Fort Worth honor those who’ve served

Veterans Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 11, is a day to honor and thank those who have served in the U.S. military. There’ll be parades, festivals, flyovers and flag services across North Texas in recognition of the holiday. Remember to check the websites or social media associated with each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW.

GREATER DALLAS VETERANS DAY PARADE

FREE - Organized by the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, the parade steps off Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. from Houston and Young streets outside Union Station. Floats, marching bands, military vehicles and more will travel Main, Ervay and Young streets before stopping at Dallas City Hall, where there will be a missing man formation flyover, a wreath laying ceremony and the massing of colors with JROTC units from Dallas-area high schools. At 10:50 a.m., about 150 men and women being inducted into all branches of the U.S. military will take an oath of enlistment at Dallas City Hall. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Proud To Be an American.”

Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Free. vetsdayindallas.org.

PLANO FLAGS OF HONOR

FREE - The Plano East Rotary Club observes Veterans Day with its annual display of more than 1,000 American flags, each honoring a veteran or first responder. The public is invited to walk through the field of flags during daylight hours, take photos and reflect. In addition, entertainment and learning activities are planned. On Nov. 11, patriotic music will be performed by the Salvation Army Band, Plano Children’s Chorale and Plano Civic Chorus. Patriot Paws service dogs will be on-site, and there will be JROTC drills, a flag retirement ceremony and a gun salute at dusk.

Continues through Nov. 11 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Free. planoflagsofhonor.com.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS VETERANS DAY

FREE - The NRH Police and Fire Honor Guard will present colors before a wreath-laying ceremony, patriotic music and readings in front of City Hall. Photographs of community members who have served or are currently serving in the military will be displayed on a wall of honor inside City Hall. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside City Hall.

Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at North Richland Hills City Hall Plaza, 4301 City Point Drive, North Richland Hills. Free. nrhtx.com.

AMERICAN HEROES: A SALUTE TO VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

FREE - The Colony’s two-day Veterans Day fest will include a carnival, live bands, a car show, a silent auction, activities for kids and a vendors expo. On Nov. 10, first responders will be honored at 8 p.m. and a patriotic drone show closes the evening at 10 p.m. On Nov. 11, a Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and a fireworks display wraps up the festival at 8 p.m. There will be open lawn seating for the concerts, and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Parking is free.

Nov. 10 from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Colony Five Star Sports Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony. Free. saluteamericanheroes.com.

CAF AVIATION DISCOVERY FEST

The three-day festival, presented by the Commemorative Air Force, will be a learning experience for kids and family members. World War II-era warbirds, some available for private rides, reenactors and interactive displays will bring the wartime experience to life for guests of all ages. World War II and other veterans will be on-site to share their stories and meet attendees. Kids can ride in a half-track or other military transport vehicle and take part in hands-on activities in the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center’s Aviation Discovery Zone. Guests can strap into the cockpit of a C-47 like the ones that led the aerial Allied invasion on D-Day.

Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dallas Executive Airport, 5657 Mariner Drive, Dallas. $20-$25 for ages 18-64, $15-$20 for seniors 65 and older, $10-$15 for ages 12-17 and veterans, $5-$10 for ages 6-11, free admission for ages 5 and under when accompanied by ticketed adult. aviationdiscoveryfest.org.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH NATIONAL CEMETERY

FREE - Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony. The Midlothian High School Choir will perform, and the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base’s Color Guard will present colors. There’ll be a flyover and a rifle salute. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs.

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Free. cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/dallasftworth.asp.

TARRANT COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE

FREE - Military units and high school bands will march in the Tarrant County Veterans Council’s annual Veterans Day Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Saluting TCU Warriors,” recognizing Texas Christian University’s military legacy on the university’s 150th anniversary. The parade also will honor 1939 TCU graduate and Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Horace S. Carswell Jr. The parade steps off from the Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, travels down North Forest Park Boulevard along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River and returns to its starting point. Retired Army Col. Joseph Campbell, a member of TCU’s Military Science Hall of Honor, will serve as parade marshal.

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. along North Forest Park Boulevard from West Seventh to West Broadway streets, Fort Worth. Free. 2023salutetcu.com.

MCKINNEY VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

FREE - Visit Veterans Memorial Park for the traditional 11 a.m. ceremony, which includes a wreath laying to honor all those who have served.

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at 6053 Weiskopf Ave., McKinney. Free. mckinneytexas.org.

FRISCO COMMUNITY PARADE

FREE, LIVE & VIRTUAL Floats, marching bands, high school football teams, cheerleaders, scouts, civic organizations, youth sports teams and others will join in a parade honoring veterans and community service with the theme “Stars, Stripes and Service.” The parade starts at Toyota Stadium, continues east on Main Street finishing at North County Road. The parade will also be livestreamed.

Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Frisco. Free. friscoparade.com.

FARMERS BRANCH VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

FREE - A patriotic ceremony starts the celebration with a keynote speaker, and the Alada Brass band will perform patriotic and Americana music. Other attractions include a caricature artist, face painting, a photo booth, military displays and veterans services groups. Complimentary hot dog or hamburger lunches will be served while supplies last.

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Farmers Branch Community Recreation Center, 14050 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch. Free. farmersbranchtx.gov.

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION IN GRAND PRAIRIE

FREE, LIVE & VIRTUAL - A patriotic ceremony will be followed by a free lunch served by the Rotary Clubs of Grand Prairie at the Veterans Park Event Center. The ceremony will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/grandfunGP.

Nov. 11 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial, 901 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie. Free. facebook.com/grandfunGP.

CAR SHOW AT PGA FRISCO

FREE - See supercars including a McLaren 765LT, Lamborghini Huracán STO, Ferrari 812 and Ferrari SF90 at a Veterans Day car show. Veterans are also invited to play a free round of golf at the Swing, a 10-hole, par 3 short course, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There’s also a 25% discount offered on food and nonalcoholic beverages at the Ice House, Lounge by Topgolf, Ryder Cup Grille and Margaret’s Cones and Cups.

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PGA Frisco, 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco. Free. pgafrisco.com/golf.

