Where to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in Dallas-Fort Worth

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to learn about and celebrate the stories, art, traditions and achievements of the Indigenous peoples of North America. Here are several activities taking place throughout the month in Dallas-Fort Worth.

URBAN INDIGENOUS EXPERIENCES: AN EVENING OF LECTURE, FILM AND DISCUSSION

FREE - Watch the second season premiere of Native America, a four-part Native-directed series that follows Native American innovators in the modern world. Among those profiled are NASA engineer Aaron Yazzie (Navajo), sustainable builder Henry Red Cloud (Lakota) and First Nations electronic music group the Halluci Nation. (You can see the remaining Native America season two episodes at PBS.org or on the PBS app.) The evening is presented by the Dedman College Interdisciplinary Institute at Southern Methodist University, in cooperation with KERA.

Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Hughes-Trigg Student Center on the SMU campus, 3140 Dyer St., Dallas. Free. eventbrite.com.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH CONTEST POWWOW

FREE - The Inter-Tribal Council of AT&T Employees showcases Native American artisans, vendors and competition dancers in the third annual Contest Powwow. Native Americans in traditional regalia will make a grand entrance on the AT&T Discovery District plaza at 1 p.m. The day includes demonstrations, authentic Native cuisine and competitive dancing for men, women, seniors, teens and children. Free parking is available at 1212 Jackson St. with validation from district merchants.

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas. Free. icae4nativeamericans.org/2023nahm.

‘JAUNE QUICK-TO-SEE SMITH: MEMORY MAP’

A retrospective of nearly five decades of works created by the Native American artist and activist includes drawings, paintings, prints and sculpture. Smith, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, uses satire and humor in her art to address issues at the forefront of contemporary life and art today. The exhibition is organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art and Modern Art Museum curator Alison Hearst. Smith is also a teacher and curator. Most recently, she curated “The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans,” currently on view at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Continues through Jan. 21 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. $16 for ages 18-59, $12 for seniors 60 and up, $10 for students with ID, free for ages 17 and younger. Admission is free on Fridays and half-price on Sundays. themodern.org.

NATIVE AMERICAN CRAFTS

FREE - During November, children can create corn husk dolls, dream catchers, beaded flowers and more at Dallas Public Library branches. Crafting sessions include basket weaving at White Rock Hills (Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.) and Lakewood (Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m.); and corn husk dolls at Timberglen (Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.), Preston Royal (Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.), Bachman Lake (Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.), Oak Lawn (Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.) and Grauwyler (Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.). Indigenous heritage craft events are scheduled at Prairie Creek (Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.) and Arcadia Park (Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.).

For more details, check the events schedule at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com. Free.

