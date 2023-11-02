3 Diwali events in Dallas-Fort Worth to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights

Diwali is the festival of lights marking the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. It is observed widely in India, but also in places with a sizable Indian American population like Dallas-Fort Worth. While Diwali is primarily a Hindu festival, it’s also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. And people from all backgrounds are welcome at these local observances.

DFW DIWALI MELA AT COTTON BOWL STADIUM

The nighttime celebration at Fair Park will include a laser light show and fireworks display, performances by local and Bollywood entertainers, a bazaar with food and other items for sale, carnival rides for children, and a performance of the Ramlila, which depicts stories from the life of Rama, a major deity in Hinduism. This year’s festival marks the event’s return to the Cotton Bowl after a three-year break during the pandemic. The last one, held in November 2019, drew about 15,000 people to Fair Park.

Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to midnight at Fair Park’s Cotton Bowl Stadium, 3750 Cotton Bowl Plaza, Dallas. $12-$100. Free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10. dfwdiwalimela.com.

DIWALI MELA: DALLAS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

The fest will include a fireworks show, carnival rides, performances of dance and music, a fashion show, a marketplace, arts and crafts, and a food court.

Nov. 5 from noon to 10 p.m. at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Road, Parker. $10 at eventbrite.com, $12-$15 at the event. Free for children 10 and under. $25 for a pass for unlimited carnival rides. dallasfestivaloflights.com.

DIWALI IN THE PARK- FREE

Celebrate the festival of lights at Klyde Warren Park with Indian music and dance performances, traditional crafts, chai, festive photo ops and more.

Nov. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free admission. Paid parking available. klydewarrenpark.org.

