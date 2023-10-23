Grupo Fantasma will headline Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival; plus, see 60 coffins race

Get ready for a full day of entertainment and then some at Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival this coming weekend in downtown.

Austin-based Grupo Fantasma will be the festival’s headlining band, performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the fest’s main stage, at Industrial and Mulberry streets.

The nine-piece Latin funk and cumbia group won a Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for its 2010 album El Existential.

Courtesy photo / Grupo Fantasma Austin-based Latin funk collective Grupo Fantasma will headline Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday evening.

Festivalgoers can also plan to cheer on competitors in the festival’s hallmark coffin races as they go down East Hickory Street, see — or take part in — creative costume contests, take in a day of music and entertainment, snag tickets for the variety show-style musical Cirque du Horror and march in the Twilight Lantern Parade.

The festival returned last year after a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival creative director David Pierce said it’s hard to keep track of the attendance since admission is free.

Juan Betancourt / DRC file photo A float featuring Jaguar Paw — an Aztec warrior skeleton — makes its way through downtown in the Twilight Lantern Parade during Denton's Day of the Dead Festival on Oct. 29, 2022.

“We don’t ticket people, so it’s hard to get a head count,” he said in an email. “We always guesstimate about 15,000-20,000 for Saturday throughout the day.”

Weather always plays a huge part in turnout, Pierce said, and they never know what fall weather will be like in Denton. Last year’s festival was drizzly and overcast, but Pierce said they still had a great crowd.

Kara Dry / DRC file photo Composer and musician David J. Pierce also performs and leads the band as the Demon Conductor in Cirque du Horror.

Denton is expected to have scattered showers and thunderstorms during this weekend’s festivities.

Pierce said there will be 60 coffin race entries in Saturday’s races and about 30 contestants in the pinebox derby on Friday night.

Denton’s original musical production Cirque du Horror, created and composed by Pierce, will be back in the big top tent at 126 E. Oak St. this year.

There will be four performances of Cirque du Horror on Friday through Sunday, with viewers needing to purchase tickets to attend. The family-friendly musical features an aging, gassy vampire emcee named Grampula, aerial acts, a strongman who’s afraid of pumpkins, lots of singing and dancing and local musicians and performers.

“We are always so excited to work on this labor of love, to bring some happiness to our beloved community,” Pierce said. “We hope it helps to make Denton a destination for out-of-town travelers.”