Here are some spooky and non-spooky fall events in Tarrant County

With Halloween around the corner, skeletons and witches have started to appear in Tarrant County’s front yards. But there is still time to enjoy other fall festivities if you aren’t ready for a fright fest just yet.

Whether you’re looking for ghouls or gourds, here are some ways to celebrate the season:



Fall events:

Fall Fest at Pioneer’s Rest

A family-friendly celebration will take place at Pioneers Rest Cemetery. The event includes farmers market vendors, live music, a dog costume contest and many other activities.

Where: 620 Samuels Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15

Cost: Free

Butterfly Flutterby

Guests can watch monarch butterflies make their way to Mexico at Grapevine’s 26th annual Butterfly Flutterbyevent. Attendees have a chance to release a live butterfly on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids, adults and even pets are welcome to come out for the activities.

Where: Grapevine Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park, 411 Ball St.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: Free

PumpkinFest

Grapevine Parks and Recreation is presenting a pumpkin-themed celebration with many fall festivities. Visitors can enjoy a bountiful pumpkin patch, funnel cakes and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Pumpkins will be available for purchase.

Where: Meadowmere Park, 3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22

Cost: $20 per car; $40 per bus

Pumpkin Nights

A unique pumpkin patch experience features over 5,000 carved pumpkins decorated with fluorescent lights. At Pumpkin Nights in Arlington, visitors walk a half-mile path through themed lands decorated with pumpkin art and enjoy a fall festival at the end.

Where: Howell Farms, 4016 W. Division St., Arlington

When: 6-11 p.m. through Oct. 30

Cost: Monday through Thursday, tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for children 4 through 12; free for kids 3 and under; and Friday through Sunday, tickets are $28 for adults; $15 for children 4 through 12; free for kids 3 and under. Purchase tickets here.

Hall’s pumpkin farm

Located in Historic Grapevine, Hall’s Pumpkin Farm offers a traditional fall experience with hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Kettle corn and hot apple cider will be sold at concession stands.

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

When: 3-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.- to 9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-8 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31.

Cost: Wednesday and Thursday, tickets are $5 for adults and kids; free for kids 3 and under, seniors and veterans. Friday and Saturday, tickets are $15 for adults and kids; $10 for kids 4 to 11; free for children 3 and under, seniors and veterans. Cash only.

First Christian Arlington Pumpkin Patch

Filled with over 4,000 pumpkins and gourds, thepumpkin patch at First Christian Church offers plenty of fall photo opportunities. There will also be a storytime corner for kids, activities and games for visitors of all ages. Pumpkins are available for purchase and prices are determined by size.

Where: First Christian Arlington, 910 S. Collins St.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31

Cost: Free admission. Pumpkin prices range from 50 cents to $30.

Fall Japanese festival

Fort Worth Botanic Garden visitors can enjoy the Japanese Garden at the Fall Japanese Festival. The annual family-friendly event is a celebration of culture and art supported by the Fort Worth Japanese Society.

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4-5

Cost: $12 for adults; $6 for children 6-15; free for children age 5 and under; $10 for seniors (age 65 and up). Purchase tickets here.

Fort Worth Water Lantern Festival

Families, friends and strangers come together every fall to release thousands of lanterns at theFort Worth Water Lantern Festival. Guests can design their own lanterns, enjoy food trucks and listen to music before the lantern release.

Where: Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St.

When: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Varies by ticket type and purchase date. View tickets here.

Halloween events

Boo at the Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Halloween weekend with afamily-friendly event. Six complimentary treat coupons will be handed out upon admission, allowing guests to grab candy at the trick-or-treat stations placed around the zoo. There also will be themed entertainment and animal shows throughout the day.

Where: Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway

When: Oct. 27-29

Cost: $17 for adults; $13 for children 3 to 12; $13 for seniors (age 65 and up). Purchase tickets here.

Candlelight Fort Worth: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Candlelight Fort Worth will feature anevening of Halloween tunes at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis theater. The spooky classics will be performed by the Listeso String Quartet in an hourlong, candlelit concert.

Where: Downtown Cowtown at the Isis, 2401 N. Main St.

When: Performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18

Cost: Varies by seating. Purchase ticketshere.

4th Annual Trick or Treat at the Museum

Kids can gotrick-or-treating at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum, filling their sacks from the many candy stations placed around the building. There will also be pumpkin painting, jeep rides, a virtual reality simulator and other activities.

Where: Fort Worth Aviation Museum, 3300 Ross Ave.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: Free admission with a costume

The Trick or Treat Trail Run 5K

Runners can enjoy a Halloween-themed 5K marathonalong the Trinity Trails. Registration includes admission to theCutting Edge Haunted House.

Where: 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle S.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 14

Cost: $45. Registerhere.

Cutting Edge Haunted House

A chills-and-spills experience awaits those who dare to enter Cutting Edge Haunted House, an hourlong attraction full of special effects, live actors and other terrors. Located in an abandoned meatpacking plant, the experience makes good use of old equipment as part of the attraction.

Where: 1701 E. Lancaster Ave.

When: Through Nov. 4. Check theonline calendar for times.

Cost: $39.95 for regular admission; varies for other ticket types. Purchase here.

Moxley Manor Haunted Attraction

Horror fans can celebrate Halloween with an adrenaline-packed experience at theMoxley Manor haunted house. Guests will also be admitted to Big Top Terror, a 3D visual simulation, and Regan’s Revenge, a haunted asylum-themed attraction.

Where: 510 Harwood Road, Bedford

When: Through Oct. 31. Check the online calendar for times.

Cost: $35; $50 for Fast Pass admission. Purchase tickets here.

Spooktacular Silent Disco at Hotel Vin

Aspooky silent disco at Hotel Vin will feature a night of music, dancing and Halloween-themed cocktails. Costumes are not required, but guests can enter a costume contest to win a two-night stay at Hotel Vin. The event is for adults 21 and up.

Where: Hotel Vin, 215 E. Dallas Road, Grapevine

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 28

Cost: $25. Purchase tickets here.

Spooktacular Drive-Thru Halloween Event

Community members can participate in aHalloween celebration from the comfort of their own vehicle at Medical City North Hills. The free event will have drive-thru trick-or-treating, music and other Halloween festivities. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

Where: Medical City North Hills, 4401 Booth Calloway Road

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: Free

Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

Families can look forward to an evening of bothfall festivities and Halloween celebrations at St. Andrew Lutheran Church’s free event. There will be Trunk or Treat, games and free food and drinks on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Hurst, 504 W. Bedford Euless Road

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: Free

Brick or Treat at Legoland Discovery Center

Monsters are taking over Legoland Discovery Center this Halloween at the Brick or Treat Monster Party. Lego fans can enjoy a 4D Halloween Lego movie, decorations and Lego-themed activities.

Where: Grapevine Mills, Legoland Discovery Center, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31

Cost: Starting at $27.99. Purchase tickets here.

Cowtown Ghost Tour

The year-roundCowtown Ghost Tour is a spooky activity fitting for the Halloween season. The hourlong walk explores haunted locations in Fort Worth and tells the chilling story of Wild West history.

Where: Tours meet at 131 E. Exchange Ave.

When: 8 p.m., seven days a week

Cost: $25 for adults; $16 for children 13 and under. Purchase ticketshere.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.