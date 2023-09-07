Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations start this weekend

Experience the many cultures and contributions of Hispanics during a month of festivals, concerts and fun. Although the official dates of Hispanic Heritage Month are Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, some venues, like the Dallas Arboretum, will get an early start. Here are some highlights. Check event websites for weather-related schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find even more events.

HISPANIC HERITAGE ACTIVITIES AT DALLAS PUBLIC LIBRARIES

FREE Dallas public libraries present free events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. Activities include after-school crafting for kids, movies, Mexican folk art sessions and more. Through Oct. 19. Free.

¡CELEBRAMOS! A CELEBRATION OF LATIN AMERICAN CULTURE AND HERITAGE

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden salutes Latino culture with five weeks of special events, art, food, shopping and after-hours happenings. New for 2023 are a Latin American flag parade (Sept. 24), a tequila and margarita festival (Sept. 30 for ages 21 and older) and a Family Fun Day (Oct. 15). The Mariposa Market is scheduled for Oct. 7, and a quinceañera festival takes place Oct. 8. Guests can also experience Latin American culture through native plants and garden design throughout the campus.

Sept. 8-Oct. 15 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Special event hours vary, and some events require an additional ticket. The garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $6-$15 for ages 6 and older; children 5 and under are admitted free. fwbg.org/events/celebramos .

TEXAS RANGERS LOTERÍA GAME

The first 10,000 ticket holders ages 18 and older for the Texas Rangers game against the Oakland Athletics will receive free lotería cards with images of Texas Rangers players and popular North Texas attractions.

Sept. 9 at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $25. mlb.com/rangers/tickets/promotions/list .

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION WEEKEND AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

The colorful quinceañera fashion show and parade kick off the Dallas Arboretum’s sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 9. The weekend’s events will include food tastings and cooking demos, crafts for kids and a vendor market featuring Hispanic-owned businesses. There’ll also be live music in the garden, including a performance by Havana NRG on Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. The consul general of Peru will present a program on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. All activities are included with garden admission. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance.

Sept. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. $20 for ages 13-64, $16 for ages 65 and up, $12 for ages 2-12, free for children 1 and younger. Admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is $3 extra. Parking is $15 or $11 if purchased online in advance. dallasarboretum.org/events .

FIESTAS PATRIAS AT TRADERS VILLAGE

The mega flea market celebrates with entertainment from several regions, including mariachis, Aztec dancers and the traditional grito that commemorates Mexico’s independence. Traders Village also offers carnival rides, food and shopping with hundreds of vendors.

Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. Admission is free; parking is $5. tradersvillage.com/grand-prairie/events .

DENTON COUNTY HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION

FREE Bring a lawn chair for this outdoor celebration that features young folklorico dancers and the all-women ensemble Mariachi Rosas Divinas. Food and drinks will be sold.

Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., Denton. Free. dentoncounty.gov/1674/hispanic-heritage-month-celebration .

TEJANO MUSIC FIESTA AT GRANDSCAPE

FREE Mariachis open the fiesta at 7 p.m., followed by a Selena Forever Tribute performance at 8 p.m. The event takes place on the lawn at Grandscape. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Sept. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free. grandscape.com/events .

Ashley Landis/Staff Photographer / 2017 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News Lila Downs, a Latin American artist who sings in a variety of musical styles, will perform Sept. 15-16 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

LILA DOWNS IN CONCERT WITH THE DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Grammy-winning Latin American artist Lila Downs performs an evening of music, from traditional Mexican rancheras and corridos to hip-hop, cumbia and popular American music. The DSO’s Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducts.

Sept. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas. See website for prices. dallas symphony.org .

‘COCO’ SCREENINGS

The Disney Pixar movie returns to theaters for a two-week limited run. A boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on an incredible journey to the Land of the Dead to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestors’ stories and traditions.

Sept. 15-28 at select Cinemark and AMC theaters. Check the websites for locations, showtimes and prices. cinemark.com/movies/coco-2017 ; https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/coco-2017-73967 .

Nathan Hunsinger/Staff Photographer / 2017 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News

See ballet folklorico performers throughout the month. Dallas City Hall will host the Viva Dallas celebration on Sept. 16.



VIVA DALLAS

FREE A Mexican Independence Day festival in front of Dallas City Hall includes a community procession at 6:30 p.m. The fiesta continues with live entertainment, dancing, food and the traditional grito, “Viva, Mexico!” There will also be a grito contest with a cash prize and a musical tribute to Norma Rocha Valles, the Dallas entertainer and restaurateur who died earlier this year.

Sept. 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/vivadallasusa .

TEXAS LATINX PRIDE FESTIVAL

FREE The annual party in the park features music by Los Gran Reyes and Venezuelan artist La Cruz. Drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Jorgeous and Crystal Methyd, will entertain alongside Dallas-Fort Worth divas. The festival, which aims to highlight the contributions of the Latin LGBTQ community, will also have vendors, food trucks, giveaways, HIV testing and more.

Sept. 16 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/texaslatinopride .

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AT LITTLE ELM

FREE The festival in Little Elm’s beach-front park will have carnival rides, live music by Selena Forever Tribute, folklorico dancers, and food and drink vendors. Starting at 4 p.m., a mariachi band will lead revelers on a Tacos and Tequila Fun Walk through the park with stops at margarita tasting stations and taco stands. Tickets for the walk are $27, $19 for nondrinkers.

Sept. 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm. Free. facebook.com/lakefrontlittleelm/events .

HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL OF FRISCO

FREE Celebrate the traditions of Hispanic heritage with music, dance performances and food inspired by various Latin American countries. There will also be children’s activities, health and community service booths, shopping in the mercado and Hispanic Heroes Awards. Presented by the Frisco Inclusion Committee and Hispanohablantes.

Sept. 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Preston Trail Community Church, 8055 Independence Parkway, Frisco. Free. facebook.com/onefriscotx/events .

OKTOBERFIESTA IN DUNCANVILLE

FREE A fusion of cultures is the theme of this street party that combines celebrations of Mexican Independence Day with a German-style Oktoberfest. There will be live music from 6 to 11 p.m., on-site breweries, food and merchandise vendors, and cultural performances by various groups. Kids can play in the bounce house and have their faces painted.

Sept. 16 starting at 4 p.m. outside Mudhook Bar and Kitchen, 100 S. Main St., Duncanville. Free. facebook.com/mudhookbar/events .

Ben Torres/Special Contributor / 2019 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News

The Hispanic Heritage Festival in DeSoto on Sept. 16 offers an evening of Latin music, dancing, artisans and food.



DESOTO HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL

FREE Bring lawn chairs for an evening of Latin music, dancing, artisans and food. Entertainers include Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso, La Dezz, Rey Reyna, DJ Ramon and radio personality Lil Frankie. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at DeSoto Amphitheater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto. Free. ci.desoto.tx.us/1780/hispanic-heritage-festival .

Courtesy Plano Symphony Orchestra Watch the footwork and twirls of Ballet Folklorico de Mexico as the Plano Symphony Orchestra plays Sept. 16 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson.



‘ ¡VIVA MEXICO!’ CONCERT BY THE PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra open a new season with a celebration of Hispanic music and culture. Patrons can expect popular and classical Hispanic music as well as dance performances. Guests include Mariachi Jalisciense de Antonio Jimenez, the Viva Mexico Choir and members of Ballet Folklórico de México.

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Tickets start at $27. planosymphony.org .

LAURA DENISSE Y LOS BRILLANTES AT LEVITT PAVILION

FREE Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes bring a blend of norteño, Tejano and country music that showcases their own brand of country Americana. Local Tejano artist Martin Reyna opens. Lawn chairs and coolers are permitted, including alcoholic beverages (no glass containers).

Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free. levittpavilionarlington.org .

2021 File Photo by Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

/ 2021 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News

See a parade of flags representing Hispanic nations on the field at the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener Sept. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

DALLAS COWBOYS HISPANIC HERITAGE SALUTE

The Cowboys’ home opener against the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers will feature the team’s salute to Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a parade of flags on the field, folklorico dancers and traditional Hispanic tunes playing during game breaks.

Sept. 17 at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. See website for ticket prices. dallascowboys.com/tickets .

FIESTAS PATRIAS 2023 IN FORT WORTH

FREE The festivities feature an all-day lineup of live music with artists including Michael Salgado, Grupo Secretto, Conjunto Agua Azul, Juan Rivera and Los Norteños de Ojinaga. During the day, the Mexican consul general of Dallas will take center stage to give the Grito de Independencia, or Cry for Independence, in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

Sept. 17 at at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, 4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth. Doors open at noon. Free. facebook.com/larazadedallas.

FESTIVAL INDEPENDENCIA CENTROAMÉRICANA AT LONE STAR PARK

The festival salutes independence day for several Latin American countries with a parade, contests, a variety of traditional foods, live music and dancing.

Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. $30, free admission for ages 9 and under. facebook.com/mariosproduction .

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH IN THE FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

Floats, equestrians and community groups will parade along Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards to open the festivities. After the parade there’ll be live music. The equestrian show Mexico en la Sangre starts at 2 p.m. in the Cowtown Coliseum with dancing horses, folklorico dancers and more live music. Outdoor events are free. The equestrian show requires a ticket.

Sept. 17 with the parade at 11:30 a.m. along Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Mexico en la Sangre is at 2 p.m. in the Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Ave.; show tickets are $20-$30. fortworthstockyards.com/events; cowtowncoliseum.com.

‘MY AMERICAS’ FILM SERIES AT THE KIMBELL ART MUSEUM

FREE In a series of short films, hosts Roberto Alcaraz and Leticia Vásquez travel through Latin America to explore and contrast the diverse cultures and customs across the region. The films are Mexico: Fiesta of the Pastoreles and Guatemala: Holy Week on Sept. 17; Mexico: Day of the Dead and Ecuador: Fiesta of Yamor on Sept. 24; and Mexico: Our Lady of Guadalupe and Peru: Fiesta of Corpus Christi on Oct. 1.

Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. kimbellart.org .

‘LA PEÑA’ AT THE LATINO CULTURAL CENTER

FREE Artists from Cuba, Costa Rica, Mexico and Puerto Rico perform an acoustic fusion of Latin American music. Guest artists include Frank Gavidia and Yaya, Los Trio Reyes, Alejandro Terra, Carlos Ramos and Gleniel La Musa.

Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/lccdallas .

LATINIDAD FESTIVAL AT STRAUSS SQUARE

FREE A family festival in the Dallas Arts District celebrates the diversity of Latin American music, dance, food and art. Tejano singer Monica Saldivar headlines the entertainment, which also includes performances by the Sunset High School Folklorico dance group, Fusion Latina and Carlos Averhoff Jr. In addition, there’ll be kids crafts, art exhibits, a vendor market curated by Hecho Con Amor, and Latin cuisine food vendors.

Sept. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St., Dallas. Free. attpac.org/on-sale/2023/latinidad-2023 .

BORICUA AT THE LATINO CULTURAL CENTER

FREE This Puerto Rican-themed festival will have live music, dancers, an art exhibition, artisans and favorite foods from the island.

Sept. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/lccdallas .

CEDAR HILL LATIN FEST

FREE Live entertainment, food, activities for children and a business expo are part of Cedar Hill’s LatinFest. Highlights include a musical tribute to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull, a hot sauce recipe contest, food and a vendor expo. Reserve your free tickets online.

Sept. 23 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park, 2850 Park Ridge Drive, Cedar Hill. Free. visitcedarhilltx.com/325/latinfest-2023 .

DUNCANVILLE HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL

FREE Duncanville celebrates the Hispanic community with a family day in the park. There’ll be Tejano music, mariachi bands, dancers, a lowrider car show and bounce houses for the kids. Those looking for some friendly competition can enter the Selena look-alike contest or the jalapeño-eating challenge. Food vendors will sell Mexican, Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine.

Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Armstrong Park, 100 James Colllins Blvd., Duncanville. Free. duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/hispanic_heritage_festival .

WAXAHACHIE HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION

FREE Enjoy Tejano music, Hispanic food favorites and business vendors at this outdoor event.

Sept. 23 from 2 to 11 p.m. at Railyard Park, 455 S. College St., Waxahachie. Free. facebook.com/elliscountyhispanicorg .

LA MOVIDA AT THE OMNI DALLAS

FREE Join in a mindful movement session with Hey Chica Movement in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Meet on the Pegasus Lawn in front of the Omni Dallas hotel for a 45-minute session of yoga stretching, meditation and music. Latino-owned businesses and vendors will be on-site with samples and giveaways.

Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Omni Dallas, 555 S. Lamar St., Dallas. Free with mobile e-ticket. eventbrite.com .

MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO WITH LA MARISOUL

Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia brings its Herederos (the Heirs) tour to the Eisemann Center for an evening of modern Mexican music. The bilingual concert includes the Grammy-winning singer La Marisoul from the band La Santa Cecilia, who will cover genres including cumbia, bolero and swing.

Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. $32-$42. eisemanncenter.com .

MICHEFEST AT THE MESQUITE ARENA

This Mexican music festival features a diverse lineup of talent with Gabito Ballesteros, Banda Roja, Gerardo Coronel “El Jerry,” Banda Zeta, Codigo FN, Los Rugar and others. Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. of Disney’s Ultra Violet and Blue Demon will be in the ring.

Oct. 1 at the Mesquite Arena, 1818 Rodeo Drive, Mesquite. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $50 for ages 11 and up; children 10 and younger are admitted free. eventim.com/artist/michefest .

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION AT LEVITT PAVILION

FREE See performances by the Sandunga Dance Company, the Fusion Latina band and Los Cadetes de Linares. Tejano singer Gary Hobbs takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs and coolers are permitted, including alcoholic beverages (no glass containers).

Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free. levittpavilionarlington.org .

HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL AT MLK JR. COMMUNITY CENTER

FREE The Dallas community center celebrates with live entertainment, local vendors and creative activities for children.

Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., Dallas. Free. dallasmlkcenter.com/hispanic-heritage-festival .

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

