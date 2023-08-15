© 2023 KERA News
Arts & Culture

U.S. Mint releases Jovita Idár quarter into circulation

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
Jovita Idar is celebrated by the American Women Quarters Program of the United States mint. Image created by Artist John P. McGraw.
Courtesy of the U.S. Mint
Jovita Idar is celebrated by the American Women Quarters Program of the United States mint. Image created by Artist John P. McGraw.

The Jovita Idár quarter officially on Monday became the ninth coin in circulation as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Idár was a Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist.

She was born in 1885 in Laredo, Texas, and she wrote in-depth articles that championed for civil rights of Mexicans and Mexican Americans in the early 20th century.

She worked for La Crónica, a Spanish-language newspaper that exposed racist violence against ethnic Mexicans in Texas. She also served as a nurse for La Cruz Blanca — a voluntary infirmary service — during the Mexican Revolution.


The reverse of the coin features an image of Idár with her hands clasped and inscriptions detailing her accomplishments.

The American Women Quarters program began in 2022 and will continue through 2025 to honor the accomplishments and contributions made by women in the U.S.

The five quarters in this year's class honor Idár, African American aviator Bessie Coleman, Hawaiian educator Edith Kanaka'ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, and the first Native American prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief.


Marian Navarro