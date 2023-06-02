$65k in scholarships - and bragging rights - on the line Saturday at high school musical awards

Saturday, Broadway Dallas will present its 12th annual high school musical theater awards in Fair Park. Seventy-two Texas schools have been nominated this year, and will be performing musical numbers live from their shows.

And yes, it is a big deal.

The original creators of Broadway musicals — the famous writers, composers, lyricists — adapt their shows to be licensed by high schools, via Music Theatre International. The artists want their shows to work as best they can — this is many teenagers' first introduction to a live musical performance — so the creative teams work on adapting the shows to fit theater programs like these.

That doesn't mean these are pocket-sized productions. J. J. Pearce High School in Richardson will present a medley from Mean Girls — it's the first program ever to offer this high school version of the show. And the production has 41 teenage performers and crew.

Actually, says Heather Biddle, the theater program director, that means it's a small show for them. She was overseeing a rehearsal in Richardson High School 's auditorium.

"We usually have shows with 70 or 80 students," she said. The low rumble of rehearsal chaos was starting up behind her.

"What do you do to calm down?" I asked.

"I don't," she said.

In addition to the public recognition tomorrow, the Broadway Dallas awards will present sixty-five thousand dollars in scholarships.

J. J. Pearce High School The J. J. Pearce High School production of "Mean Girls" has been nominated for outstanding musical, choreography and two lead performers.

The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards are 7:30 pm Saturday at the Musical Hall at Fair Park.

The complete list of the 2023 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Guyer High School - Anastasia

JJ Pearce High School - Mean Girls High School Edition

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Melissa High School - Matilda

The Oakridge School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Waxahachie High School - Crazy for You

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Frenship High School - Big Fish

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Melissa High School - Matilda

North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Plano West Senior High School - Big Fish

Rockwall High School - Chicago: Teen Edition

Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Byron Nelson High School - Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Frenship High School - Sweeney Todd School Edition

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Midlothian Heritage High School - Fiddler on the Roof

Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

Timber Creek High School - Pippin

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Frenship High School - Big Fish

Grapevine High School - Catch Me If You Can

Guyer High School - Anastasia

JJ Pearce High School - Mean Girls High School Edition

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Melissa High School - Matilda

North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Timber Creek High School - Pippin

Weatherford High School - The Wizard of Oz

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Carroll Senior High School - Footloose

Cedar Hill High School - Beauty and the Beast

Independence High School - The Addams Family School Edition

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Mabank High School - Peter Pan

Naaman Forest High School - Annie

Rockwall Heath High School - Beauty and the Beast

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

Carroll Senior High School - Footloose

Frisco High School - Frozen

Grapevine Faith Christian School - Annie Get Your Gun

Independence High School - The Addams Family School Edition

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Nolan Catholic High School - Fiddler on the Roof

North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Frisco High School - Frozen

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lakeview Centennial High School - Once On This Island

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Melissa High School - Matilda

North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Southwest Christian High School - 42nd Street

Waxahachie High School - Crazy for You

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Cedar Hill High School - Beauty and the Beast

Centennial High School - How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Chicago: Teen Edition

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Rockwall High School - Chicago: Teen Edition

Southwest Christian High School - 42nd Street

Wylie East High School - The Little Mermaid

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL CREW & EXECUTION

Coppell High School - Mamma Mia

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Grapevine Faith Christian School - Annie Get Your Gun

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Plano Senior High School - Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Plano West Senior High School - Big Fish

Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

Timber Creek High School - Pippin

Waxahachie High School - Crazy for You

Wakeland High School - Shrek

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Cedar Hill High School - Beauty and the Beast

Frenship High School - Sweeney Todd School Edition

Guyer High School - Anastasia

Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Longview High School - Guys & Dolls

Plano West Senior High School - Big Fish

Timber Creek High School - Pippin

Waxahachie High School - Crazy for You

Weatherford High School - The Wizard of Oz

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER

Aaron Williams - Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School - Spongebob the Musical

Abby Lee - Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Aiden Valentine - Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Alexa Bishop - Lakeview Centennial High School - Once On This Island

Alexis Muturi - Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Allison Crowe - Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Alyssa Menckhoff - Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Andrew Kitchen - Lebanon Trail High School - Little Women

Bella Denissen - JJ Pearce High School - Mean Girls High School Edition

Corbin Ross - Guyer High School - Anastasia

Dax Laber - Melissa High School - Matilda

Emma Grace Freeman - Guyer High School - Anastasia

Evan Jennings - North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Fabiola Caraballo - Quijada - Tyler Legacy High School - Hairspray

Hannah Baker - Weatherford High School - The Wizard of Oz

Isaac George - Midlothian Heritage High School - Fiddler on the Roof

Jacob Merschel - JJ Pearce High School - Mean Girls High School Edition

Jerard Mosely - Tyler Legacy High School - Hairspray

Josiah Gamino - Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Wiz

Katelyn Quintanilla - Frenship High School - Sweeney Todd School Edition

Kirryn Parson - Timber Creek High School - Pippin

Lindi Brasfield - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Chicago: Teen Edition

Pierson Jones - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Chicago: Teen Edition

Semi Akindebe - Rock Hill High School - The Little Mermaid

Tilly Hillje - Grapevine Faith Christian School - Annie Get Your Gun

Walker DeBord - Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Allie Spitler - Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Audrey Shin - Hebron High School - The Sound of Music

Ben Arledge - The Oakridge School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Bennett Cooper - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Brayden Lawrence - McKinney High School - The Music Man

Emma Alexander - Independence High School - The Addams Family

Ethan Hill - Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Evan Bowman - Longview High School - Guys & Dolls

Jaxon Ryan - Hebron High School - The Sound of Music

Lola Mason - Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

Lyric Pativo - Rock Hill High School - The Little Mermaid

Maclaine Smith - Southwest Christian School - 42nd Street

Madelyn Goodwin - Rock Hill High School - The Little Mermaid

Mia Jacobs - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

MJ Hengstenberg - Centennial High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Morgan Skinner - North Texas Performing Arts Academy Conservatory - Bonnie & Clyde

Nash Dean - Keller Central High School - The Music Man

Noelle Even - Liberty Christian School - Fiddler on the Roof

Rohan Singh - Centennial High School - How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Sanjina Kolli - Plano West Senior High School - Big Fish

Stella Rose - Melissa High School - Matilda

Will Hobbs - Frisco High School - Frozen

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER

Alessia Cordray - Highland Park High School - Beauty and the Beast

Aniah Vincent - Frisco High School - Frozen

Ashleah Edwards - Frenship High School - Sweeney Todd

Francine Parero - Rowlett High School - Chaplin

Gannon Johnson - McKinney North High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Janna Enriquez - Naaman Forest High School - Annie

Lorenzo Perez - All Saints' Episcopal School - Big Fish

Ray Aguia - North Forney High School - Sister Act

Savannah Jackson - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Oklahoma!

Shalom Oyawe - Cedar Hill High School - Beauty and the Beast

Whitney Wagstaff - Emerson High School - The Addams Family

