At the Dallas Film Festival, a documentary spotlights theater created in Dallas by disabled young adults

The film is about the Spotlight Musical Theater program. It follows a cast of 27 teens and adults with disabilities over six months, as they create an original musical production, rehearse and then perform it.

Stephanie Newland is Director of Belong Disability Ministry. She oversees the Spotlight program.

"The goal all along has truly been to authentically share a story about people with disabilities who otherwise aren't afforded the ability to be in the spotlight," she said.

She said the cast featured in the movie are all 16 years old and older. "They reach out to us at Belong Disability Ministry to let us know that they're interested in being part of our musical theater program and then there's a lottery system that's run to determine who is in which spotlight program this year."

"Into the Spotlight" is premiering at the Dallas International Film Festival on Saturday April 29th.

Spotlight Musical Theater is part of Belong Disability Ministry, which is part of Highland Park United Methodist Church. Newland says that anyone, regardless of religion and background, can participate in any of their programs, which are all free and open to the public.

Newland said a goal of the film is to spread the message of ability and skill within disabled communities.

"The hope is really just to show that this is a group of people who come together and do something extraordinary in that they create their own production, which is a feat for anyone," she said.

The film follows the group through the creation of their production, and also highlights the personal lives of the cast.

Newland said premiering the film at the Dallas International Film Festival is an honor, "We get to premiere at home here in Dallas where this program is based, where our families are, so they can come and enjoy the celebration that is of them, for them."