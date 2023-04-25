© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Arts & Culture

Fort Worth artist Vernon Fisher, one of Texas' most important painters, has died.

KERA | By Anne Bothwell
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
A man stands next to a wall full of text.
KERA
/
Vernon Fisher in his work studio – in front of ‘Basutoland’ (1986).

Fisher left abstraction behind to become a pioneer in combining text and visuals in his work. He worked out of the same studio in Fort Worth for more than 40 years.

Vernon Fisher's California gallery announced Monday that the artist died at home in Fort Worth, from complications of an earlier illness.

"Vernon was a legendary artist, educator, and mentor who taught us to challenge ourselves and our minds through his paintings, writings, and installations," said a statement from Mark Moore Gallery.

"As a visionary with a keen intellect and a fierce sense of humor, his importance and influence will remain with us all for years to come. Our thirty year relationship with him is among our most treasured experiences. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to his loving wife and partner Julie Bozzi at this time."

KERA's Jerome Weeks and Dane Walters spent time with Fisher in his studio in 2016. He told them that he liked to play with our natural inclination to see an image and create a narrative.

Fisher began as an abstract painter, but then, in the 1980s, started experimenting with texxt.

“Language was becoming a very big part of the art world then,” Michael Auping, then chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and co-author of a major career retrospective on Fisher told Weeks in 2016. “Some artists were using just pure language, pure text — like Jenny Holzer. What brought Fisher attention early on was his use of text and image. And he was making ‘narratives’ that were often disjunctive. They made you wonder if the image actually fit the text. And in most cases, the relationships are oblique. They could be based on something you don’t even notice initially."

When Weeks asked Fisher, then 73, if he'd ever stop painting, Fisher replied:

“I’ve never really attempted to stop, So I wouldn’t know, y’know?”

"Breaking the Code," a new documentary about Vernon Fisher, is scheduled to screen this weekend:

  • Saturday, April 29th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Violet Crown Cinema in Dallas, Dallas International Film Festival.
  • Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. at Campus Theater in Denton, Thin Line Film Festival. Free.

Fort Worth Tarrant County painting visual art
Anne Bothwell
Anne Bothwell is Vice President, Arts at KERA, the public radio and television station for North Texas. She oversees local arts, music and culture content on a variety of station platforms, including KERA FM, KERA TV, artandseek.org, kxt.org and keranews.org. KERA’s arts journalists have won numerous awards for their work, including a national Edward R. Murrow award for video. The television series Frame of Mind spotlights Texas’ independent filmmakers. The Art&Seek calendar connects you with arts events. And the State of the Arts conversation series in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton uses arts and culture as lens to frame community issues. Anne got her start as an arts editor in newspapers, with stints at The Dallas Morning News and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She has a journalism degree from Northwestern University.
