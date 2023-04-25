Fort Worth artist Vernon Fisher, one of Texas' most important painters, has died.

Vernon Fisher's California gallery announced Monday that the artist died at home in Fort Worth, from complications of an earlier illness.

"Vernon was a legendary artist, educator, and mentor who taught us to challenge ourselves and our minds through his paintings, writings, and installations," said a statement from Mark Moore Gallery.

"As a visionary with a keen intellect and a fierce sense of humor, his importance and influence will remain with us all for years to come. Our thirty year relationship with him is among our most treasured experiences. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to his loving wife and partner Julie Bozzi at this time."

KERA's Jerome Weeks and Dane Walters spent time with Fisher in his studio in 2016. He told them that he liked to play with our natural inclination to see an image and create a narrative.

Fisher began as an abstract painter, but then, in the 1980s, started experimenting with texxt.

“Language was becoming a very big part of the art world then,” Michael Auping, then chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and co-author of a major career retrospective on Fisher told Weeks in 2016. “Some artists were using just pure language, pure text — like Jenny Holzer. What brought Fisher attention early on was his use of text and image. And he was making ‘narratives’ that were often disjunctive. They made you wonder if the image actually fit the text. And in most cases, the relationships are oblique. They could be based on something you don’t even notice initially."

When Weeks asked Fisher, then 73, if he'd ever stop painting, Fisher replied:

“I’ve never really attempted to stop, So I wouldn’t know, y’know?”

"Breaking the Code," a new documentary about Vernon Fisher, is scheduled to screen this weekend:

