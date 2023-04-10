Dallas prepares to dazzle with Festival of Joy: A celebration of culture, spirituality and unity

Klyde Warren Park is set to transform into a vibrant tapestry of colors, sound and energy as the Festival of Joy gets ready to kick off during Dallas Arts Month.

Atul Vohra, an event organizer and co-chair, said he is excited to see the expansion and transition of the event from a small East Dallas neighborhood to a festival that is now entering its fourth year at Klyde Warren Park.

"We are very proud of being Texans, so we want to make ours the biggest and best yet," Vohra said.

A Kaleidoscope of history: The Festival of Joy

The Festival of Joy, also known as the Ratha Yatra, traces its roots back thousands of years to the Indian subcontinent, where it originated as a sacred Hindu celebration.

The Ratha Yatra, which translates to "chariot festival," centers around the elaborate procession of deities on beautifully adorned chariots, accompanied by vibrant music, dance, and the chanting of Hare Krishna devotees.

The Festival of Joy has been captivating the city for more than two decades, as the local Hare Krishna community of the Radha Kalachandji Temple worked to share their passion for spiritual upliftment and unity.

Every year, the event presented by Kalachandji, Austin-based company ESSM Innovative Technologies, and American Airlines draws thousands of participants from various backgrounds.

"It's nondenominational. Anybody can come. You can participate 1% or 99%. You know, you choose where on the spectrum you want to be," Vohra said.

The Hare Krishna Community: A Dallas Legacy

The Hare Krishna community was founded in the early 1970s in Dallas. Since then, the community has grown exponentially, becoming an integral part of the city's cultural fabric. According to The Radha Kalachandji Temple website, there are more than 15,000 devotees who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and they continue to maintain high standards of preaching and worship.

The head priest of the temple, Chandravali, is one of the early Dallas devotees.

"We hope that they [visitors] will receive, like we call it, Festival of Joy. We hope that they will receive the mercy and the fun of Krishna consciousness," Chandravali said.

The free event, open to the public, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Got a tip? Email Brittany Stubblefield-Engram at bstubblefield-engram@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.