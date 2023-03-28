Meet the young competitors in this year's Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition
Twenty-four kids from around the world will vie for the title in Dallas this June.
The Cliburn Junior competition happens every 4 years. This year, over 248 applicants from around the world competed for a coveted slot.
Jacques Marquis, President and CEO of The Cliburn, said, "and like the main Cliburn piano competition, we receive the best young pianists because this is for the juniors, the 13 to 17 year olds, and we receive the best young pianists from all over the world to come compete, but also to share music experiences together."
Of all applicants, The Cliburn chose 24 contestants and 14 additional festival participants.
Marquis said they come from 13 different countries.
"They are coming from all over the world and this is a chance for them to meet other passionate young pianists like they are and some maybe they'll realize they can share knowledge, practice habits, and their stories," he said.
- Eddison Chen, 13, United States
- Chenxi Chu, 14, China
- Steven Ruochong Cui, 17, United States
- Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, United States
- Xuanyan Jessie Gong, 16, China
- Andrew Gu, 16, United States
- Seokyoung Hong, 15, South Korea
- Mi Hou, 15, China
- Artur Iskorostenskii, 16, Russia
- Zihan Jin, 14, China
- Saehyun Kim, 16, South Korea
- Lukas Lee, 15, China
- Seoeun Lee, 14, South Korea
- Jaeuk Lim, 16, South Korea
- Tiankun Ma, 16, China
- Modan Oyama, 17, Japan
- Jan Schulmeister, 16, Czechia
- Chihiro Sugarawa, 16, Japan
- Sizhe Wang, 14, China
- Taige Wang, 13, United States
- Zhonghua Wei, 14, China
- Yifan Wu, 14, China
- Chengcheng Yao, 14, China
- Yiran Zhou, 15, China
The first three rounds of the competition will be at Caruth Auditorium at Southern Methodist University. The final round performances will be with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Valentina Peleggi, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will also be streamed online.
The Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival is happening June 8-17.