Meet the young competitors in this year's Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition

The Cliburn Junior competition happens every 4 years. This year, over 248 applicants from around the world competed for a coveted slot.

Jacques Marquis, President and CEO of The Cliburn, said, "and like the main Cliburn piano competition, we receive the best young pianists because this is for the juniors, the 13 to 17 year olds, and we receive the best young pianists from all over the world to come compete, but also to share music experiences together."

Of all applicants, The Cliburn chose 24 contestants and 14 additional festival participants.

Marquis said they come from 13 different countries.

"They are coming from all over the world and this is a chance for them to meet other passionate young pianists like they are and some maybe they'll realize they can share knowledge, practice habits, and their stories," he said.

These are the 24 competitors:



Eddison Chen , 13, United States

, 13, United States Chenxi Chu , 14, China

, 14, China Steven Ruochong Cui , 17, United States

, 17, United States Alyssa Gabrilovich , 17, United States

, 17, United States Xuanyan Jessie Gong , 16, China

, 16, China Andrew Gu , 16, United States

, 16, United States Seokyoung Hong , 15, South Korea

, 15, South Korea Mi Hou , 15, China

, 15, China Artur Iskorostenskii , 16, Russia

, 16, Russia Zihan Jin , 14, China

, 14, China Saehyun Kim , 16, South Korea

, 16, South Korea Lukas Lee , 15, China

, 15, China Seoeun Lee , 14, South Korea

, 14, South Korea Jaeuk Lim , 16, South Korea

, 16, South Korea Tiankun Ma , 16, China

, 16, China Modan Oyama , 17, Japan

, 17, Japan Jan Schulmeister , 16, Czechia

, 16, Czechia Chihiro Sugarawa , 16, Japan

, 16, Japan Sizhe Wang , 14, China

, 14, China Taige Wang , 13, United States

, 13, United States Zhonghua Wei , 14, China

, 14, China Yifan Wu , 14, China

, 14, China Chengcheng Yao , 14, China

, 14, China Yiran Zhou, 15, China

The first three rounds of the competition will be at Caruth Auditorium at Southern Methodist University. The final round performances will be with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Valentina Peleggi, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will also be streamed online.

The Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival is happening June 8-17.

