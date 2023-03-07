Get lucky with these North Texas St. Paddy’s Day events

Even if you aren't Irish there are plenty of ways to celebrate the green this March.

If you're having trouble deciding what to do, no worries. Here's a round up of our favorite St. Patrick's Day events.

There are festivals, parades, live music and even a Pickle Palooza!

FESTIVALS, PARADE AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Where: Intersection of Greenville Ave & Blackwell St., Dallas

When: Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

The granddaddy of them all, the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade (also known as the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade) celebrates its 42nd year of revelry in East Dallas this Saturday. You can catch the 2-mile long parade along a route that stretches from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard. The event features more than 90 floats, food trucks, local vendors, family-friendly activities and culminates with a concert at Energy Square.

McKinney’s St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney - 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

When: Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $30

Don your green, grab your friends and celebrate St. Patrick's Day early on Saturday at a Beer Walk in historic downtown McKinney. Sample craft beers, cider, seltzer and even some Irish Whiskey from a variety of North Texas breweries.

World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade & Palooza

Where: Downtown Mansfield - 1200 East Broad St., Mansfield

When: Friday & Saturday, March 17 & 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The parade portion of the event is a three-parter. Baby and pet parades kick off the festivities, followed by the main event which is led by the World-Famous Mansfield Pickle Queens. The Palooza portion features live music, pickle eating and pickle juice drinking contests, a pickle playground for the kids, Beer Keg Races, and Pickle 10k, 5k and fun runs.

Cowtown Goes Green

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards - 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Irish eyes will be smiling in Fort Worth when the Stockyards hosts the city’s largest and most family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Cowtown Goes Green features festive food and drink, live music, armadillo races, lawn games, cloggers & dance troops, and because it's in the Stockyards-- a cattle drive and an Old West Gunfight show. Stick around after the 4 p.m. for the Irish-Western parade.

St. Patrick’s Day Vendor’s Market

Where: Chicken N Pickle - Grand Prairie 2965 South State Highway 161, Grand Prairie

When: Thursday, March 16, 5:30-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Stop by the Chicken N' Pickle Thursday night for a St. Patrick's Day themed market featuring 20 vendors. Enjoy Food and drinks, photo ops, and lawn games (including pickleball). For an extra fee, you can also create some art with an acrylic paint pouring class.

MUSIC

Pop Punk Nite: Scene Paddy's Day

Where: Revel Patio Grill – 9305 Preston Rd., Frisco

When: Saturday, March 11, 6 p.m.

Cost: $20-$40

Celebrate (or cry about) "Scene Patty's Day" with the punk/pop group Van Full of Nuns. Come dressed in green or black and scream along with the Nuns as they perform the biggest hits from bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Sum 41, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and more. Get here early and catch intimate emo / pop punk acoustic performances, followed by the best up-and-coming original pop punk & emo bands performing their original music.

Mesquite Rocks: St. Patrick’s Concert

Where: Mesquite Arts Center – 1527 N. Galloway Ave, Mesquite

When: Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Mesquite Arts Council hosts the Dallas-based acoustic band 5-second rule for its annual St. Patrick’s concert. The band's musical roots are in Celtic, folk, classical, and rock. The family-friendly concert happens outside the Mesquite Arts Center, so don't forget the lawn chairs. In the event of rain the show will be moved inside to the performance hall.

Celtic Rock Band Cleghorn

Where: Allen Public Library – 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

When: Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Celtic Rock Band Cleghorn. The group blends original folk/rock songwriting with high energy Celtic fiddle and bagpipe tunes.

The Celtic Angels

Where: Eisemann Center – 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Sunday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $37-$49

Female Irish group The Celtic Angels perform with the Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin for a one-night only concert at the Eisemann Center. The program features a variety of Irish favorites including, “Danny Boy,” “Ireland I Am Coming Home,” “Song for Ireland,” as well as Irish takes on American favorites like “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “I Hope You Dance,” “You Raise Me Up,” and even “God Bless America.”

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Make Your Own Beer Glass

Where: Vetro Glassblowing Studio – 701 S. Main St., Suite 103, Grapevine

When: Friday, March 11, 12 p.m.

Cost: $75

If it's St. Patrick's Day that means there's bound to be green beer. Create your own beer glass at Vetro's yearly Hot Glass, Cold Brew Celebration. Participants are partnered with Vetro Glassblowers to help create their very own beer glass. Not available to make your own glass? No worries. Vetro has a stock of beer glasses for purchase and ready for toasting on St. Patty’s Day.

Lucky Landscape Clover Field Camp

Where: Oil and Cotton Creative Exchange – 2313 Beatrice #100, Dallas

When: Friday, March 17, 9 a.m.

Cost: $55

Kids can get their green on this St. Patrick’s Day with a festive landscape painting camp. Young artists ages 5-12 will fill a field with clover, learn various brush techniques, and add their own unique details. The camp is open to all levels and participants go home with a finished 8" painting.

